Athenix Body Sculpting Institute Achieves Accreditation by AAAHC

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Athenix Body Sculpting Institute, a leading aesthetic plastic surgery center on the West Coast, was granted a three-year accreditation by Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC) to its Bellevue, Washington and Portland, Oregon facilities. Additionally, Athenix Body Sculpting's Fresno, CA, location, as well as its Southern California locations, has maintained accreditation by the Institute for Medical Quality (IMQ) at its California locations for the past 10 years.

Athenix Body Sculpting Institute

"We are pleased to announce all five of our Athenix Body Sculpting centers have achieved accreditation by either AAAHC or IMQ," says Dr. Gavin Dry, Medical Director of Athenix. "This speaks directly to the extensive safety standards we have put in place for our patients, as well as our ongoing dedication to providing the absolute best patient care and results."

AAAHC advocates for the provision of high-quality health care through the development and adoption of nationally recognized standards. The AAAHC Certificate of Accreditation demonstrates an organization's commitment to providing safe, high-quality services to its patients—every day of the 1,095-day accreditation cycle. It is recognized by third party payers, medical professional associations, liability insurance companies, state and federal agencies, and the public.

Over the last decade, Athenix has served over 50,000 satisfied patients throughout the west coast, offering a full spectrum of aesthetic plastic surgery procedures including body contouring, breast augmentation and reduction, as well as the latest minimally-invasive cosmetic procedures. Accreditation further distinguishes Athenix Body Sculpting Institute by recognizing its strict adherence to the rigorous standards of care and safety set forth by the AAAHC.

In order to achieve AAAHC accreditation, Athenix agreed to extensive on-site reviews, ongoing self-evaluation, and a commitment to continuously improve its care and services. The on-site survey was conducted by AAAHC expert surveyors - physicians, nurses, and administrators who are actively involved in ambulatory care. Athenix now joins more than 6,100 ambulatory health care organizations across the United States to be currently accredited by AAAHC.

