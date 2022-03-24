Athenix Body Sculpting Institute Partners with inHealth to Provide Nutrition & Lifestyle Support to Gastric Balloon Patients

Leading aesthetic plastic surgery center to offer patients personalized coaching and comprehensive nutrition support starting May 1

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Athenix Body Sculpting Institute, a leading aesthetic plastic surgery center on the West Coast, announces it has partnered with inHealth Lifestyle Therapeutics, a platform that offers clinically validated, virtual solutions via trained health coaches, to provide post-op nutrition and lifestyle support to its patients who have undergone gastric balloon procedures for weight loss. This new benefit will offer personalized health coaching to all gastric balloon patients at Athenix starting May 1, 2022 at no extra cost.

"As the number one provider of gastric balloon weight loss procedures in the country, we are pleased to partner with inHealth to provide our patients a superior level of care and support to help them thrive in the long-term," says Athenix Body Sculpting Institute CEO, James Haefner. "For over a decade, we've worked tirelessly to offer an unparalleled patient experience. Offering access to personalized health coaching administered by clinically trained, board-certified and telehealth-ready coaches is just one of the ways we continue to deliver this promise."

Through inHealth's platform, patients will have access to certified clinical health coaches and digital tools to guide them through the next 12 months following a gastric balloon procedure. Patients will experience a proprietary lifestyle program that includes ongoing one-on-one telehealth visits, connected device weight and activity tracking, diet recommendations, exercise plans, mental and emotional wellbeing support, and more.

"We are pleased our partners at Athenix recognize the importance of lifestyle choices in long-term patient care, which can impact up to 50 percent of a person's overall health," says Aubrey Sawyer, Co-Founder and President of inHealth Lifestyle Therapeutics. "We're honored to work exclusively with Athenix to provide their patients with high-quality clinical health coaching and lifestyle interventions."

Recently, Athenix achieved a major milestone of successfully placing over 1,300 gastric balloons since 2016. Over the last decade, Athenix has served over 50,000 satisfied patients throughout the west coast, offering a full spectrum of aesthetic plastic surgery procedures including its signature 360-degree tummy tuck, Brazilian Butt Lift, mommy makeovers, breast augmentation and more.

Athenix has five locations in Washington, Oregon and California. To learn more about Athenix Body Sculpting Institute, visit https://www.athenixbody.com/

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Athenix Body Sculpting Institute