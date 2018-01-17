Athens Bancshares Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

ATHENS, Tenn., Jan. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Athens Bancshares Corporation (OTC QX: AFCB) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per outstanding share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on or about February 16, 2018 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 31, 2018.