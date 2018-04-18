Athens Bancshares Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Athens Bancshares Corporation

ATHENS, Tenn., April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Athens Bancshares Corporation (OTC QX: AFCB) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per outstanding share of common stock.  The dividend will be paid on or about May 15, 2018 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 30, 2018. 

Athens Bancshares Corporation is the parent holding company of Athens Federal Community Bank, National Association, a FDIC-insured national bank organized in 1934.  The Bank is headquartered in Athens, Tennessee and provides financial services to individuals, families and businesses through its ten offices located in southeast Tennessee.

 

