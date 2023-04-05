Atherectomy Devices Market Expected to Reach USD 2.35 Billion by 2030: Verified Market Research®

Verified Market Research® provides a comprehensive analysis of the market share, market ranking analysis, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis of these key players. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the global Atherectomy Devices Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Atherectomy Devices Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.25% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 1.37 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2.35 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Global Atherectomy Devices Market To Experience Significant Growth Due To Rising Prevalence Of Cardiovascular Diseases Such As Coronary Artery Disease And Peripheral Artery Disease.

The Atherectomy Devices market is expanding due to an increased incidence of orthopedic conditions, such as bone tumors and osteomyelitis. Atherectomy devices are primarily used to treat persistent osteomyelitis. The market is projected to grow further in the future due to an increase in sports injuries, trauma, bone fractures, and bone lesions. The prevalence of coronary artery disease (CAD) and peripheral artery disease (PAD) is also expected to drive market growth, as Atherectomy Devices play a significant role in the diagnosis and treatment of PAD. Atherectomy Devices offer several advantages over traditional therapies, including lower risks and greater comfort during surgery.

The market is highly competitive, with several key players driving market growth. Some of the major companies operating in this market include Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Cardiovascular Systems Inc., BARD Peripheral Vascular, Medtronic, Straub Medical AG, Cardinal Health, and Volcano Corporation. To maintain their market position, these companies are implementing key development strategies, such as product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions. They are also focusing on product benchmarking and SWOT analysis to gain insights into their competitors' strengths and weaknesses.

Boston Scientific Corporation and Abbott Laboratories are examples of companies that have been expanding their product portfolios through strategic acquisitions and investing in research and development to bring innovative Atherectomy Devices to market. Cardiovascular Systems Inc. has also been gaining market share in recent years, thanks to their focus on innovation and customer-centric approach.

The increasing usage of Laser Atherectomy Devices is expected to further boost market growth, as these devices are more versatile, efficient, and do not require embolic protective devices. Laser-embedded atherectomy devices can remove thrombi, dissolve procoagulant reactants, and debulk the underlying plaque without causing damage to the surrounding tissue.

Market share and ranking analysis are also crucial for companies operating in this space. The market is expected to benefit from ongoing technological advancements and the expansion of medical infrastructure. However, limited knowledge about disease diagnostics and treatments in underdeveloped nations is likely to restrict market growth. Additionally, a shortage of trained surgeons is projected to constrain market growth during the forecast period.

