Athermal AWG Multi/Demultiplexers in LGX Cassettes for 5G Wireless Fronthaul and High Density DWDM Channel Management

LOS ANGELES and SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- POINTek, Inc., a global leader and provider of high performance athermal AWGs, announced launching of new Athermal AWG Multi/Demultiplexer (MUX/DMX) products in various LGX cassettes for 5G wireless fronthaul application and high-density DWDM channel management. These products fall into three groups as follows:

Figure 1. LGX Cassette with Athermal AWG Brick for Metro Area 5G Wireless Fronthaul Figure 2. LGX Cassette with Athermal AWG Brick for Rural Area 5G Wireless Fronthaul/FTTH

LGX Cassette with Athermal AWG Brick for Metro Area 5G Wireless Fronthaul



This LGX product (see Figure 1) consists of (a) 40-CH DWDM AWG equipped with bidirectional Blue/Red channels which stand distinguished each other for 20-CH upstream (Blue) and 20-CH downstream (Red) traffics and (b) 2-Slot LGX-short cassette equipped with 40-CH LC connectors.



This 40-CH DWDM brick packaged in 2-slot LGX-short cassette supports solidly point-to-point 5G DWDM wireless fronthaul with bidirectional Blue/Red 20-CH DWDM Upstream and 20-CH DWDM Downstream ports. The 2-Slot front panel accommodates 40 DWDM LC connectors with additional monitoring (optional) ports. Small form factor athermal AWG bricks are necessary for the LXG-Short cassette enclosure.

LGX Cassette with Athermal AWG Brick for Rural Area 5G Wireless Fronthaul/FTTH



This LGX product (see Figure 2) consists of (a) 40-CH DWDM AWG equipped with bidirectional Odd/Even channels which stand distinguished each other for 20-CH upstream (Odd) and 20-CH downstream (Even) traffics, (b) 2-Slot LGX-short cassette equipped with 40-CH LC connectors and in addition, (c) N-Skip-0 Band Filter at a remote node to support 5G wireless fronthaul/FTTH deployment in rural areas.



This 40-CH DWDM brick is similar to that of the Metro Area 5G Wireless Fronthaul application, but is designed to support purely point-to-point 5G DWDM wireless fronthaul as well as FTTH. Hence, the modules work with a N-skip-0 Band splitter for a remote node usage to affect the cost-effective network deployment in rural areas.



"The LGX cassettes with the low-loss Gaussian AWG bricks featured in these two 5G Wireless Fronthaul applications have been fully demonstrated and deployed in the field," says Dr. T.H. Rhee, CEO of POINTek. "We meet customer's unique operational environment optimally. For example, we can provide these new LGX-short Cassettes with Athermal AWG bricks for meeting emerging broadband infrastructure deployments where 5G Wireless fronthaul upgrade is needed or where broadband expansion to rural communities is planned," Rhee adds.

LGX Cassette with 4x Athermal AWG Multi/Demultiplex Bricks for High-Density DWDM Channel Management



This product group highlights packaging of (a) 2 Athermal AWG Multi/Demultiplxer pairs for a total of 4 Athermal AWG bricks in 1-slot LGX-long cassette and (b) the 1-slot LGX-long cassette equipped with MPO connectors.



"We have tailored this product in a single slot LGX fiber patch cassette for high density larger scale fiber networking operations, allowing an efficient fiber management for truly maximum use of popular low insertion loss 100GHz C-band 40-CH Gaussian AWG DWDM channels within limited networking spaces of today's customer environment at data centers, central offices or headend of networking facilities," according to Dr. Donald Yu, CMO of POINTek, operating from Los Angeles, California. "Now, we have added this module to our other pluggable high-density 1RU fiber patch form," Yu adds.

POINTek's specialty low-loss Athermal AWG Multiplexers/Demultiplexers packaged in small form factors for LGX Cassettes offer a timely and appropriate solution to on-going 5G Wireless Fronthaul for metro infra and rural FTTH applications as well as high-density fiber management globally.

About POINTek, Inc.

Launched in 2000 with the goal of developing cutting edge Planar Optical Waveguide Technology, POINTek has become a global leader in the following two decades since its establishment, providing top-quality high performance athermal AWGs. POINTek specializes in packaging and manufacturing athermal AWG based DWDM optical device products. For more information, visit the POINTek home page http://www.pointekinc.com.

Media Contact:

Donald Yu

[email protected]

USA +1 (714) 519-4943

SOURCE POINTek Inc.

Related Links

http://www.pointekinc.com

