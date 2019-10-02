Athira Pharma Announces Completion of Phase 1b Clinical Trial of NDX-1017 in Alzheimer's Patients

SEATTLE, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Athira Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage company dedicated to developing first-in-class therapies for Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease that are focused on regeneration, today announced the completion of the Phase 1 clinical trial of its lead candidate, NDX-1017, a novel small molecule therapeutic.

The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 1 trial was evaluating NDX-1017 in healthy young and elderly individuals and individuals with Alzheimer's disease. A total of 88 subjects were enrolled in the study.

Results from the Phase 1 trial will be featured in an oral presentation by Hans J. Moebius, MD, PhD, ECPM, FAAN, Chief Medical Officer of Athira, at the 12th Annual Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) Conference taking place December 4-7, 2019 in San Diego, CA.

"NDX-1017 represents a new approach to the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's. Completing our first clinical trial is a momentous event, and we look forward to the presentation of data from this trial later this year," said Dr. Moebius. "In addition, we are actively preparing for larger, later stage clinical studies to further investigate the potential of NDX-1017 as a therapeutic candidate for treatment of neurodegenerative diseases."

About NDX-1017

NDX-1017 is a small molecule therapeutic specifically designed to enhance the activity of Hepatocyte Growth Factor (HGF) and its receptor, MET, which are expressed in normal central nervous system function, in order to impact neurodegeneration and regenerate brain tissue. Unlike most drugs approved or in development, NDX-1017 has the potential to be regenerative, and is designed to slow, halt or potentially reverse the effects of Alzheimer's disease. Preclinical non-human studies of NDX-1017 have demonstrated the ability of the compound to promote neuro-regeneration and improve cognitive function. While the compound shows promise for a range of neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson's, Athira's initial focus is on Alzheimer's disease.

About Athira Pharma, Inc.

Athira, headquartered in Seattle, Washington, is a drug development company striving to improve human health by advancing new therapies for neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. Athira is currently advancing its lead therapeutic candidate, NDX-1017, a novel small molecule therapy designed to slow, halt or reverse the effects of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases rather than only alleviating disease symptoms. For more information, visit www.athira.com . You can also follow Athira on Facebook, LinkedIn and @athirapharma on Twitter and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Julie Rathbun

julie.rathbun@athira.com

206-769-9219

