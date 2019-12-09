Athira Pharma Presents Positive Data for NDX-1017 in Alzheimer's Patients at 2019 Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) Conference

SEATTLE, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Athira Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage company developing innovative therapies focused on regeneration and recovery of brain function, today announced data from the randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind Phase 1a/b clinical trial of NDX-1017 in 88 healthy subjects and patients with Alzheimer's disease that were presented in an oral presentation at the 12th Annual Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) Conference in San Diego, CA.

The company presented promising initial results using noninvasive biomarkers to evaluate effects of NDX-1017 on brain activity in Alzheimer's disease. The trial assessed quantitative electroencephalography (qEEG) as a biomarker of brain circuitry activity and an event-related potential (ERP) as a measure of working memory access and cognitive processes in the brain. NDX-1017 showed dose-dependent and consistent changes in brain activity across all treated cohorts.

"We are encouraged that we were able to show a robust and statistically significant improvement in an objective measure of a cognitive process in Alzheimer's patients," said Hans J. Moebius, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer, Athira Pharma. "These data support the advancement of NDX-1017 into a later-stage clinical trial in individuals impacted by Alzheimer's disease."

The Phase 1a/b trial evaluated single and multiple ascending doses of NDX-1017 in healthy young and elderly individuals and patients with Alzheimer's disease dementia. The study was a double-blind, placebo-controlled trial to evaluate the safety and tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamic effects of NDX-1017.

About NDX-1017

NDX-1017 is a small molecule therapeutic specifically designed to enhance the activity of Hepatocyte Growth Factor (HGF) and its receptor, MET, which are expressed in normal central nervous system function, in order to impact neurodegeneration and regenerate brain tissue. Unlike most drugs approved or in development, NDX-1017 has the potential to be regenerative, and is designed to slow, halt or potentially reverse the effects of Alzheimer's disease. While the compound shows promise for a range of neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson's disease, Athira's initial focus is on Alzheimer's disease.

About Athira Pharma, Inc.

Athira, headquartered in Seattle, Washington, is a drug development company striving to improve human health by advancing bold and innovative therapies with the potential to restore the lives of people impacted by brain disorders. Athira is currently advancing its lead therapeutic candidate, NDX-1017, a novel small molecule therapeutic, in later-stage clinical trials for Alzheimer's. For more information, visit www.athira.com . You can also follow Athira on Facebook, LinkedIn and @athirapharma on Twitter and Instagram.

