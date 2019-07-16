Athira Pharma Presents Preliminary Results from Phase 1 Trial of NDX-1017 at Alzheimer's Association International Conference 2019 (AAIC)

SEATTLE, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Athira Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage company dedicated to developing first-in-class therapies for Alzheimer's and Parkinson's that are focused on regeneration, today announced preliminary data from the Phase 1 clinical trial of its lead therapeutic candidate, NDX-1017, at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference 2019 (AAIC) in Los Angeles, California.

The randomized double-blind, placebo-controlled trial is evaluating NDX-1017 in different study cohorts. Results from the Phase 1a and Phase 1b portions of the trial in 72 healthy young and elderly individuals demonstrated that NDX-1017 is safe and well-tolerated at multiple dose levels. In addition, a strong pharmacodynamic biomarker signal was observed in study participants receiving NDX-1017, demonstrating its ability to penetrate across the blood brain barrier and effectively engage with its target across a range of doses. This was evidenced by dose-dependent increases in electroencephalogram (EEG) signals, which have been demonstrated to be associated with learning and memory.

"We are encouraged by the results and by having achieved all of our primary goals from the Phase 1 study in these first cohorts. We see that NDX-1017 successfully crosses the blood brain barrier and clearly impacts the brain as noted through EEG as a biomarker," said Leen Kawas, PhD, CEO of Athira. "Full results from this trial, including evaluation in individuals with Alzheimer's disease or mild cognitive impairment, will be presented later this year. We look forward to initiating larger Phase 2 trials."

About NDX-1017

NDX-1017 is a small molecule therapeutic specifically designed to enhance the activity of Hepatocyte Growth Factor (HGF) and its receptor, MET, which are expressed in normal central nervous system function, in order to impact neurodegeneration and regenerate brain tissue. Unlike other drugs approved or in development, NDX-1017 is novel because of its regenerative potential and is designed to slow, halt or potentially reverse the effects of Alzheimer's disease, rather than just alleviate symptoms. Preclinical non-human studies of NDX-1017 have demonstrated the ability of the compound to promote neuro-regeneration and improve cognitive function. While the compound shows promise for a range of neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson's, Athira's initial focus is on Alzheimer's disease.

About Athira Pharma, Inc.

Athira, headquartered in Seattle, Washington, is a drug development company striving to improve human health by advancing new therapies for neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. Athira is currently advancing its lead therapeutic candidate, NDX-1017, a novel small molecule therapy designed to slow, halt or reverse the effects of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases rather than only alleviating disease symptoms. For more information, visit www.athira.com . You can also follow Athira on Facebook, LinkedIn and @athirapharma on Twitter and Instagram.

