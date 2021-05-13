Athleisure Hair Care Brand, Sunday II Sunday, Launches Online Partnership with Sephora

NEW YORK, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunday II Sunday , the athleisure hair care brand under parent company Infinite Looks, today announced that beginning on May 25th, 2021, Sunday II Sunday products will be available at Sephora.com. Through the online retail partnership, women within the textured hair community will have increased access to products specifically formulated to cleanse and replenish the hair's moisture post-physical activity. With the launch, all Sunday II Sunday products will be available on Sephora.com, including its top selling product, Root Refresh, which has brought needed innovation to the category as a non- drying, non-pore clogging alternative to dry shampoo.

Sunday II Sunday launched in May of 2020 to remove a barrier to exercise for women with textured hair by creating solutions to remove sweat and replenish the hair without using water. Today, less than a year since launching, the brand has raised over $6M in funding with backing from Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JJDC, Inc. (JJDC), has won product awards from both Allure and Glamour, and has seen an average monthly growth rate of 23% with conversion rates nearly double the industry average. The brand has enjoyed highly positive consumer sentiment and looks forward to increasing its reach through this partnership to ensure that women everywhere are empowered to never compromise either their health or beauty.

"Sephora is thrilled to partner with Sunday II Sunday and continue our commitment to bringing innovative products that cater to all hair types, textures and concerns to our clients," said Jennifer Lucchese, VP Haircare Merchandising at Sephora. "With its powerful formulas that refresh and revive textured hair between washes, this results-driven line empowers women to lead an active lifestyle without compromising their hair and scalp health. We are so excited to introduce Sunday II Sunday to our Sephora community and know it will be a wonderful addition to our assortment."

In June of 2020, Sephora became the first company to sign on to the 15 Percent Pledge, aimed to push retailers to commit at least 15 percent of their assortment to Black-owned brands. Sunday II Sunday is proud to work with a retailer that prioritizes serving diverse products to its community.

"For us, this partnership is so exciting because it means that we will be able to reach even more women with solutions to empower them to lead their fullest and most active lives without worrying about how it will affect their hair," said Keenan Beasley, CEO and Founder of Sunday II Sunday. "We're excited to work with a brand like Sephora that recognizes the need behind these products and blurring the lines between health and beauty."

Following Sunday II Sunday's most recent financing round announced in Q1 of 2021, the brand looks forward to bringing new, innovative products to the market this year as well as continuing to scale its reach. For more information on Sunday II Sunday please visit mysunday2sunday.com

About Sunday II Sunday

SUNDAY II SUNDAY is the leading textured hair care brand developed by Infinite Looks and designed specifically for the active woman. Created to empower women and encourage them to look and feel their best without having to compromise their active lifestyle. Born out of the realization that the habits and practices of black consumers or those with more textured hair have been overlooked, SUNDAY II SUNDAY aims to fill that void in the haircare space. For additional information, visit www.mysunday2sunday.com.

