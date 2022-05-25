Athleisure Market Size to Grow by USD 153.02 billion | adidas AG and ALALA Among Key Vendors| Technavio

Market Segmentation

The mass athleisure segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The growing demand for athleisure clothing among millennials is driving the growth of this segment. Footwear and bottom wear are the major purchase categories in the mass athleisure segment.

APAC will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Increasing initiatives by corporate houses for opening gymnasiums and fitness centers within office premises are expected to drive the market growth. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.



Athleisure Market: Driver and Challenge

The growing prominence of online shopping is driving the global athleisure market growth. The growth rate of the online distribution channel is higher than the offline distribution channel. The sales of athleisure through this channel are expected to increase significantly during the forecast period with the growing trend of online retailing, especially in developing countries.

The rising popularity of denim athleisure is one of the trends in the market. Hence, various denim manufacturers are incorporating athleisure designs into their products. Many manufacturers are producing stretchable jeans using elastane and lycra materials. For instance, AEO Management produces jeans according to the level of stretch customers require.

Athleisure Market: Key Vendor Offerings

adidas AG - The company offers premium sportswear athleisure products to all elite professional athletes and teams.

ALALA - The company offers high quality athleisure products for women, such as tanks, tees, long sleeves, shorts, and more.

ALO LLC - Through this segment, the company offers a wide range of athleisure products.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. - Through this segment, the company offers a wide range of athleisure for men, women, and children.

Carbon38 Inc. - Under this segment, the company offers wide range of clothing for women, such as leggings, bottoms, sports bras, tops, dresses and jumpsuits, and more.

Reasons to Buy Athleisure Market Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist athleisure market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the athleisure market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the athleisure market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA

, , APAC, , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of athleisure market vendors

Athleisure Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.08% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 153.02 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.54 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, UK, Japan, Germany, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled adidas AG, ALALA, ALO LLC, American Eagle Outfitters Inc., Carbon38 Inc., Columbia Sportswear Co., EYSOM LLC, H and M Hennes and Mauritz AB, lululemon athletica Inc., and Michi Design Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

