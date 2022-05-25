Athleisure Market Size to Grow by USD 153.02 billion | adidas AG and ALALA Among Key Vendors| Technavio

May 25, 2022, 08:20 ET
This report segments the athleisure market by product (mass athleisure and premium athleisure) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA)
NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The athleisure market size is expected to grow by USD 153.02 bn from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.08% during the forecast period. The athleisure market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
Market Segmentation
The mass athleisure segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The growing demand for athleisure clothing among millennials is driving the growth of this segment. Footwear and bottom wear are the major purchase categories in the mass athleisure segment.
APAC will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Increasing initiatives by corporate houses for opening gymnasiums and fitness centers within office premises are expected to drive the market growth. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
Athleisure Market: Driver and Challenge
The growing prominence of online shopping is driving the global athleisure market growth. The growth rate of the online distribution channel is higher than the offline distribution channel. The sales of athleisure through this channel are expected to increase significantly during the forecast period with the growing trend of online retailing, especially in developing countries.
The rising popularity of denim athleisure is one of the trends in the market. Hence, various denim manufacturers are incorporating athleisure designs into their products. Many manufacturers are producing stretchable jeans using elastane and lycra materials. For instance, AEO Management produces jeans according to the level of stretch customers require.
Athleisure Market: Key Vendor Offerings
- adidas AG - The company offers premium sportswear athleisure products to all elite professional athletes and teams.
- ALALA - The company offers high quality athleisure products for women, such as tanks, tees, long sleeves, shorts, and more.
- ALO LLC - Through this segment, the company offers a wide range of athleisure products.
- American Eagle Outfitters Inc. - Through this segment, the company offers a wide range of athleisure for men, women, and children.
- Carbon38 Inc. - Under this segment, the company offers wide range of clothing for women, such as leggings, bottoms, sports bras, tops, dresses and jumpsuits, and more.
Reasons to Buy Athleisure Market Report:
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist athleisure market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the athleisure market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the athleisure market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of athleisure market vendors
|
Athleisure Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.08%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 153.02 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.54
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 35%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, UK, Japan, Germany, and China
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
adidas AG, ALALA, ALO LLC, American Eagle Outfitters Inc., Carbon38 Inc., Columbia Sportswear Co., EYSOM LLC, H and M Hennes and Mauritz AB, lululemon athletica Inc., and Michi Design Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Apparel, accessories, and luxury goods
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Mass athleisure - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Mass athleisure - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 18: Mass athleisure - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Premium athleisure - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Premium athleisure - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 20: Premium athleisure - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape
- Exhibit 22: Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 35: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 40: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 41: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 adidas AG
- Exhibit 43: adidas AG - Overview
- Exhibit 44: adidas AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 45: adidas AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 46: adidas AG - Segment focus
- 10.4 ALALA
- Exhibit 47: ALALA - Overview
- Exhibit 48: ALALA - Product and service
- Exhibit 49: ALALA - Key offerings
- 10.5 ALO LLC
- Exhibit 50: ALO LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 51: ALO LLC - Product and service
- Exhibit 52: ALO LLC - Key offerings
- 10.6 American Eagle Outfitters Inc.
- Exhibit 53: American Eagle Outfitters Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 54: American Eagle Outfitters Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 55: American Eagle Outfitters Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 56: American Eagle Outfitters Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.7 Carbon38 Inc.
- Exhibit 57: Carbon38 Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 58: Carbon38 Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 59: Carbon38 Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.8 Columbia Sportswear Co.
- Exhibit 60: Columbia Sportswear Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 61: Columbia Sportswear Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 62: Columbia Sportswear Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 63: Columbia Sportswear Co. - Segment focus
- 10.9 EYSOM LLC
- Exhibit 64: EYSOM LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 65: EYSOM LLC - Product and service
- Exhibit 66: EYSOM LLC - Key offerings
- 10.10 H and M Hennes and Mauritz AB
- Exhibit 67: H and M Hennes and Mauritz AB - Overview
- Exhibit 68: H and M Hennes and Mauritz AB - Business segments
- Exhibit 69: H and M Hennes and Mauritz AB - Key offerings
- Exhibit 70: H and M Hennes and Mauritz AB - Segment focus
- 10.11 lululemon athletica Inc.
- Exhibit 71: lululemon athletica Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 72: lululemon athletica Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 73: lululemon athletica Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 74: lululemon athletica Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.12 Michi Design Inc.
- Exhibit 75: Michi Design Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 76: Michi Design Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 77: Michi Design Inc. - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 78: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 79: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 80: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 81: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 82: List of abbreviations
