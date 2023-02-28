Athleisure market size to grow by USD 176.16 billion between 2022 and 2027; Historic market size valued at USD 340.10 bn from 2017 to 2021- Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global athleisure market will witness an incremental growth of USD 176.16 billion between 2022 and 2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.15% during the forecast period. The vendors include adidas AG, ALALA, ALO LLC, American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Carbon38 Inc., EYSOM LLC, Gap Inc., H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB, lululemon athletica Inc., Michi Design Inc., New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., Outdoor Voices Inc., P.E Nation International, Rhone Apparel Inc, Sweaty Betty Ltd., Columbia Sportswear Co, PUMA SE, Under Armour Inc., and VF Corp among others. More insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a PDF Report Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Athleisure Market 2023-2027

Athleisure Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The report offers a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, product launches, and growth strategies adopted by key vendors including:

adidas AG - The company offers athleisure products such as sneakers and training pants.

- The company offers athleisure products such as Barre Seamless Tank and Mirage Tight. ALO LLC - The company offers athleisure products such as leggings, shorts, and pants.

Athleisure Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The athleisure market report covers the following areas:

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Athleisure Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The athleisure market is segmented as below:

Product

Mass athleisure



Premium athleisure

The market growth in the mass athleisure segment will be significant during the forecast period. One of the key factors driving the growth of the segment includes the rising demand for athleisure clothing among millennials across the world. In addition, factors such as promotional activities by vendors to enhance their product and brand visibility among customers are fueling the growth of the segment.

Distribution Channel

Online



Offline

The offline segment dominated the market growth in 2022. The rising popularity of hypermarkets and supermarkets as shopping destinations and the availability of a wide range of products at department stores are driving the growth of the segment.

Geography

North America



The U.S.





Canada



Europe



The U.K.





Germany





France





Rest of Europe



APAC



China





India



South America



Brazil





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia





South Africa





Rest of the Middle East & Africa

North America will account for 31% of the market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing initiatives by corporate houses in opening gymnasiums and fitness centers within office premises and the rising awareness about health and well-being are driving the growth of the regional market.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities, historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027), USD Billion – Download a Sample Report

Athleisure Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist athleisure market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the athleisure market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the athleisure market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of athleisure market vendors

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Athleisure Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.15% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 176.16 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 6.15 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key countries US, Japan, China, UK, Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy, Spain, Japan, Australia, India, and South Korea. Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled adidas AG, ALALA, ALO LLC, American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Carbon38 Inc., EYSOM LLC, Gap Inc., H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB, lululemon athletica Inc., Michi Design Inc., New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., Outdoor Voices Inc., P.E Nation International, Rhone Apparel Inc, Sweaty Betty Ltd., Columbia Sportswear Co, PUMA SE, Under Armour Inc., and VF Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global athleisure market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global athleisure market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Mass athleisure - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Mass athleisure - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Mass athleisure - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Mass athleisure - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Mass athleisure - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Premium athleisure - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Premium athleisure - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Premium athleisure - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Premium athleisure - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Premium athleisure - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 61: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 62: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 63: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 87: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 106: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 adidas AG

Exhibit 108: adidas AG - Overview



Exhibit 109: adidas AG - Business segments



Exhibit 110: adidas AG - Key news



Exhibit 111: adidas AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: adidas AG - Segment focus

12.4 ALALA

Exhibit 113: ALALA - Overview



Exhibit 114: ALALA - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: ALALA - Key offerings

12.5 ALO LLC

Exhibit 116: ALO LLC - Overview



Exhibit 117: ALO LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: ALO LLC - Key offerings

12.6 American Eagle Outfitters Inc

Exhibit 119: American Eagle Outfitters Inc - Overview



Exhibit 120: American Eagle Outfitters Inc - Business segments



Exhibit 121: American Eagle Outfitters Inc - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: American Eagle Outfitters Inc - Segment focus

12.7 Carbon38 Inc.

Exhibit 123: Carbon38 Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Carbon38 Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Carbon38 Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 Columbia Sportswear Co

Exhibit 126: Columbia Sportswear Co - Overview



Exhibit 127: Columbia Sportswear Co - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Columbia Sportswear Co - Key news



Exhibit 129: Columbia Sportswear Co - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Columbia Sportswear Co - Segment focus

12.9 EYSOM LLC

Exhibit 131: EYSOM LLC - Overview



Exhibit 132: EYSOM LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: EYSOM LLC - Key offerings

12.10 H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB

Exhibit 134: H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB - Overview



Exhibit 135: H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB - Business segments



Exhibit 136: H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB - Key news



Exhibit 137: H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB - Segment focus

12.11 lululemon athletica Inc.

Exhibit 139: lululemon athletica Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 140: lululemon athletica Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 141: lululemon athletica Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: lululemon athletica Inc. - Segment focus

12.12 Michi Design Inc.

Exhibit 143: Michi Design Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Michi Design Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Michi Design Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 New Balance Athletics Inc.

Exhibit 146: New Balance Athletics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 147: New Balance Athletics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: New Balance Athletics Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 Nike Inc.

Exhibit 149: Nike Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Nike Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 151: Nike Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 152: Nike Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: Nike Inc. - Segment focus

12.15 Outdoor Voices Inc.

Exhibit 154: Outdoor Voices Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Outdoor Voices Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: Outdoor Voices Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 P.E Nation International

Exhibit 157: P.E Nation International - Overview



Exhibit 158: P.E Nation International - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: P.E Nation International - Key offerings

12.17 PUMA SE

Exhibit 160: PUMA SE - Overview



Exhibit 161: PUMA SE - Business segments



Exhibit 162: PUMA SE - Key news



Exhibit 163: PUMA SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: PUMA SE - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 165: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 166: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 167: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 168: Research methodology



Exhibit 169: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 170: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 171: List of abbreviations

