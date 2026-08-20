Athleta Brings Empowering Experience to Olivia Rodrigo's Daisy Chain Fields Festival

Athleta joins first-of-its-kind festival as Official Athletic Apparel Sponsor, delivering immersive experiences, exclusive merchandise and support of festival's nonprofit partners

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, Athleta is bringing its vision of a female-first world to Olivia Rodrigo's inaugural Daisy Chain Fields Festival. United by a shared commitment to uplifting women and girls, Athleta and Daisy Chain Fields are partnering to celebrate the women shaping culture and moving the world forward.

Athleta will pair in-festival experiences with a meaningful investment from the Athleta Impact Fund to Daisy Chain Fields' nonprofit partners, a group of organizations dedicated to advocating for women and girls. The contribution reflects Athleta's longstanding commitment to supporting organizations that are shaping a more equitable future, and belief in championing women both through long-term investment and meaningful experiences.

At the festival, that belief will come to life at Athleta World, an immersive wellness destination where festivalgoers can recharge, reconnect, and reflect on the many ways women express strength, from the power found in community to the confidence that comes from forging your own path.

That perspective is central to Athleta's next chapter. Athleta World marks one of the first expressions of Athleta's refreshed vision and will invite attendees to engage with the brand in a new and meaningful way.

"Daisy Chain Fields isn't just another festival – it represents something much bigger. It's a celebration that spans generations of women driving culture, creating community, and showing what's possible when women refuse to be confined by someone else's expectations," said Erika Everett, Chief Marketing Officer, Athleta. "As Athleta evolves, that's exactly the kind of energy we want to champion. We want to create a space where women can pause, reconnect with themselves and each other, and experience the power of community in a way that feels uniquely Athleta."

Athleta World will feature wellness programming including a sensorial dome with guided meditation sessions, lounge areas to find respite from the festival pace, and interactive installations. Athleta World is accessible to all festivalgoers. Gap Inc. Encore Loyalty Members and Cardmembers will receive enhanced access throughout the experience, including dedicated VIP entry to the dome, exclusive merchandise, and special giveaways.

As the Official Athletic Apparel Sponsor, Athleta will also offer limited-edition Daisy Chain Fields merchandise created to commemorate the historic gathering. The Athleta x Daisy Chain Fields Forever Fleece Full-Zip Sweatshirt will be available in two designs in sizes XXS-3X and sold for $109, with proceeds from sales benefiting Daisy Chain Fields' nonprofit partners.

For more information about the brand visit www.athleta.com and follow Athleta on social media via Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

About Athleta: Athleta is a premium performance lifestyle brand with a mission to fuel women's confidence, connection, and evolution through movement. Inspired by the many ways women move through life, Athleta designs performance apparel that seamlessly blends technical innovation, elevated style, and a deep understanding of women's unique needs. A Certified B Corp, Athleta is committed to advancing women and girls while creating positive impact for people and the planet. Based in San Francisco, CA and a Gap Inc. brand (NYSE: GAP), Athleta apparel is available at more than 250 retail stores across the United States and Canada and at Athleta.com.

About Athleta Impact Fund: The Athleta Impact Fund is an established donor-advised fund at T. Rowe Price Charitable Giving, a 501c(3). Since 2020, Athleta has invested in organizations that expand opportunities for women and girls, and help build a more confident, connected, and equitable future.

Daisy Chain Fields Mission Statement:

"Daisy Chain Fields is a music festival founded on the belief that joy, community, and creativity can inspire meaningful change. It affirms that music and collective experience can serve as enduring drivers of progress and social change. It's a place where inspiration and curiosity lead to knowledge, strength, and action.

The festival celebrates the voices, artistry, and contributions of women in music, fostering an inclusive environment in which all are welcome. Daisy Chain Fields offers more than live performances; it provides opportunities for education, dialogue, and engagement around issues affecting women and girls in the United States and globally. Through partnerships and on-site resources, the festival seeks to ensure that girls and young people have access to information and support they may not otherwise know how to find, and real-life interactions with women and girls who are bright lights in our world.

Net proceeds from the festival are directed toward nonprofit organizations dedicated to advancing and advocating for women and girls. Beyond its philanthropic impact, Daisy Chain Fields' core purpose is to cultivate joy and shared understanding, creating space for meaningful moments of connection across generations and communities.

Daisies are wild and beautiful. As a chain, they are strong and unbreakable."

-Olivia Rodrigo

SOURCE Athleta