Athleta's Fall Campaign Puts Women At The Center of Conversations About Strength

Set to the soundtrack of "Selfish Soul" by Sudan Archives – a song that celebrates the powerful act of refusing to conform for approval – the campaign follows three remarkable women who have broken barriers in historically male-dominated spaces: archer Sofia Napoli, martial artist and stuntwoman Jewelianna Ramos-Ortiz, and motorsport athlete Jordan Rand. Set against Iceland's dramatic landscapes and directed by Laura Jane Coulson, the campaign captures the stories of these three women rewriting rules in their respective spaces, reaffirming the truth that strength and femininity are not opposing forces, but expressions of the same power.

"Our ambition is to inspire a female-first world where women live in their full power, and that world begins to take shape when we stop playing by the rules that were never written with us in mind," said Erika Everett, Chief Marketing Officer at Athleta. "Every woman experiences strength differently. This campaign champions those stories of strength, and celebrates all the ways that women move through the world on their own terms."

Showcasing Athleta's Fall collection, the campaign features performance pieces and lifestyle apparel reimagined through a modern lens. From performance pleats to satin sets, highly technical outerwear to versatile active essentials, the assortment reflects the brand's balance of innovation, versatility, and design-led functionality – all styled through a fresh creative lens that signals Athleta's evolving aesthetic.

"My World. My Rules." will roll out across Athleta's channels including digital, social, email, and in-store. Extending the campaign beyond traditional media, Athleta will also bring its vision of a female-first world to Olivia Rodrigo's inaugural Daisy Chain Fields Festival on August 29. At the heart of Athleta's festival presence is Athleta World, an immersive wellness destination where festivalgoers can pause, recharge, and reconnect through a guided meditation, sensory experiences, and moments of community – all designed to celebrate women defining strength on their own terms. Learn more about Athleta World here.

For more information about the brand visit www.athleta.com and follow Athleta on social media via Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

About Athleta: Athleta is a premium performance lifestyle brand with a mission to fuel women's confidence, connection, and evolution through movement. Inspired by the many ways women move through life, Athleta designs performance apparel that seamlessly blends technical innovation, elevated style, and a deep understanding of women's unique needs. A Certified B Corp, Athleta is committed to advancing women and girls while creating positive impact for people and the planet. Based in San Francisco, CA and a Gap Inc. brand (NYSE: GAP), Athleta apparel is available at more than 250 retail stores across the United States and Canada and at Athleta.com.

SOURCE Athleta