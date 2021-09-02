Athletafied Announces 2021 Super 20 Performers

ATLANTA, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jordan Nabors, a wide receiver from Rockwall, Texas and a Baylor University commit, registered the highest combine index score in 2021 and heads the list of Athletafied's Super 20 performers for 2021.

Athletafied provided certified testing services to 70 of the top high school football combines in 2021. The Athletafied Index is based off more than 17,000 historical results recorded by Athletafied.

Nabors, who recorded an index of 55.71 (out of 60) at the Under Armour All-American Camp Series - Dallas in March, ran a laser-timed 1.56 in the 10-yard dash, 4.43 in the 40-yard dash, 4.14 in the shuttle, 7.05 in the L Drill, a vertical jump of 35 inches and a standing broad jump of 118 inches for the best all-around performance of the year. Nabors edged out Bishop Gorman (NV) defensive back Kodi DeCambra, who finished with an index of 55.65 across four events. DeCambra is a 2023 graduate who is undeclared.

Athletafied tested more than 11,000 football players in 2021.

In conjunction with the Super 20, which recognizes the top five performers in four different position groups, Athletafied has produced individual reports for all athletes tested in 2021, letting athletes know how their performances stack up against their peers. This report is available for the individual athletes through the Athletafied App.

"Collecting the data in a consistent manner is the first step," said Jeff Cravens, CEO of Athletafied. "Using the data to explain and put context around those results is the next step. This report provides value to athletes and coaches."

Following are the lists of the top five performers by position groups:

Bigs (Offensive/Defensive Line):

Illyas Fuavai, Pensacola (Catholic), FL, 49.50; Class of 2022 ( Southern Miss commit) Steven Soles , Nashville ( Powell ), TN, 45.39, 2024 (Undeclared) Tony Terry Jr. , Jackson, MO , 45.24; 2023 (Undeclared) Anto Saka , Phoenix (Loyola Blakefield), MD, 44.00; 2022 ( Northwestern ) Lamont Green , Miami (Gulliver Prep), FL, 43.79; 2023 ( Florida State )

Mids (Linebackers, Tight Ends)

Eoghan Kerry , Santa Ana ( Matre Dei ), CA, 51.31; 2022 ( Texas ) Cooper Roy , Springfield ( Glendale ), MO, 49.03; 2022 (Undeclared) Micah Wing , Bear (Salesianum School), DE, 49.00, 2022 (Undeclared) Avery Johnson , Wichita (Maize), KS, 48.66; 2023 (Undeclared) Anthony Ferrelli , Carlsbad, CA , 48.46; 2022 (Undeclared)

QBs

Rashad Rochelle , Springfield, IL , 52.96; 2022 ( Rutgers ) Jack Grusser , Wyckoff ( Ramapo ), NJ, 51.21; 2023 Alex Orji , Rowlett ( Sachse ), TX, 50.84; 2022 ( Virginia Tech ) Styles Stockham, Las Vegas (Bishop Gorman), NV, 49.85; 2022 (Undeclared) Brandon Rogers , Chicago ( Mount Carmel ), IL, 48.50; 2022 (Undeclared)

Skill (Running Back, Defensive Back, Athlete):

Jordan Nabors , Rockwall ( Rockwall -Heath), TX, 55.71; 2022 ( Baylor ) Kodi DeCambra , Las Vegas (Bishop Gorman), NV, 55.65; 2023 (Undeclared) Chandler McCall , North Myrtle Beach, SC , 54.76; 2022 (Undeclared) Corey Akins , Derby, KS , 54.55; 2022 (Undeclared) Robert Fitzgerald , Dallas (Jesuit), TX, 54.13; 2022 ( Northwestern )

For more information, contact Jeff Cravens at Athletafied.

P: 678-570-5755

E: [email protected]

