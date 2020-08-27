Athletafied Announces First-Ever Super25

DENVER, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wide receiver Agiye Hall a University of Alabama commit from Valricio, FL registered the highest combined index score in combine testing and heads the list of the Athletafied Super25.

Athletafied, a Denver-based company, provided certified testing services to the top 12 football combine events in the country in 2020. Working with a blue ribbon panel of strength and conditioning coaches throughout the country, Athletafied has developed the Athletafied Index, which takes height, weight and results in speed, power and agility to represent the best athletic performances.

Hall participated in the Under Armour All America camp in Orlando on March 1. Hall's performance edged out Nicholas Singleton, a rising junior running back at Governor Mifflin High School in Reading, PA. Singleton, who has not committed to a college program, also had the top time in the Pro-Agility Shuttle in 2020.

Athletafied tested more than 3,500 football players in the country in 2020 at the following events:

February 9, Los Angeles, CA, Under Armour All America Camp

February 23, Phoenix, AZ, Under Armour All America Camp

March 1, Orlando, FL, Under Armour All America Camp

March 8, Miami, FL, Under Armour All America Camp

June 14, Vicksburg, MS, Underclassmen Showcase (UC Report)

June 20, Jacksonville, FL, Underclassmen Showcase (UC Report)

June 27, Atlanta, GA, Underclassmen Showcase (UC Report)

July 10, Naples, FL, FBU Top Gun

July 11, Columbus, OH, Underclassmen Showcase (UC Report)

July 19, Atlanta, GA, MVP Camp

July 19, Durant, OK, Underclassmen Showcase (UC Report)

July 24, Milford, DE, Underclassmen Showcase (UC Report)

"Athletafied is proud to partner with the top event operators in the country, providing certified testing and event management consultation," said Matt Logston, Director of Operations for Athletafied. "Our platform and athletic index represents the next step in analytics and athlete identification."

Athletafied will be announcing its Super25 Interior Linemen edition in the coming days.

The Athletafied Index has been developed through analyzing more than 100,000 data points collected since 2015. Over time, the ratings have been refined and reflect the top athletes in high school football.

While the vast majority of the Super 25 have multiple college offers or have committed to Power Five schools, there are several players waiting to break through on the recruiting scene that delivered strong results this summer. Those are:

Rawson MacNeil: Ranked No. 5 in the Super25, MacNeil is a rising junior wide receiver at Walton High School in Marietta, GA.

Tony Atkins: Ranked No. 10, Atkins is a rising senior at Central High School in Phenix City, AL. Atkins is a 6'2", 205-pound linebacker.

Branson Robinson: Ranked No. 17, Robinson is a rising junior running back at Germantown High School in Madison, Miss.

Zach Osborne: Ranked No 18, Osborne is a rising junior quarterback at Carmel High School in Carmel, IN.

Matt Freeman: Ranked No. 19, Freeman is a rising junior running back from Trinity Christian in Cedar Hill, TX.

Gavin Frakes: Ranked No. 22, Frakes is a rising junior quarterback from Norman North High School in Norman, OK.

Athletafied Super25

Rank, Name, Grad Year, Position, High School, State, Athletafied Index

1 Agiye Hall 2021 WR IMG Academy FL 436 2 Nicholas Singleton 2022 RB Governor Mifflin HS PA 435.75 3 Harold Perkins 2022 OLB Cypress Park HS TX 429 4 Peter Costelli 2021 QB Mission Viejo HS CA 426.75 5 Rawson MacNeill 2022 WR George Walton HS GA 426.25 6 Destyn Pazon 2021 WR Edna Karr HS LA 421.9 7 Danny Stutsman 2021 OLB Foundation Academy FL 420.5 8 Anthony Hill 2023 OLB Denton Ryan HS TX 418 9 Dallas Turner 2021 DE St Thomas Aquinas HS FL 416.25 10 Tony Atkins 2021 OLB Central HS AL 414.75 11 Kadarius Calloway 2021 ATH Phildelphia Public School District MS 414.5 12 Thomas Davis 2021 ILB Lowndes HS GA 412 13 Byron Cardwell 2021 RB Morse HS CA 410.5 14 Thaddius Franklin Jr. 2021 RB Chaminade Madonna College Prep FL 410 15 Shawn Munnerlyn 2021 ATH Independence HS OH 410 16 Dasan McCullough 2022 ATH Blue Valley North HS KS 409.75 17 Branson Robinson 2022 RB Germantown HS MS 409.2 18 Zach Osborne 2022 QB Carmel HS IN 409 19 Matt Freeman 2022 RB Trinity Christian HS TX 409 20 Brandon Buckhaulter 2021 WR Hartfield Academy MS 408.7 21 Zane Durant 2022 DE Lake Nona HS FL 408.25 22 Gavin Frakes 2022 QB Norman North HS OK 407.5 23 Anthony James 2023 DE Wylie East HS TX 407 24 Jamarion Ellis 2021 OLB IMG Academy GA 406 25 Kaytron Allen 2022 RB IMG Academy VA 403.5

About Athletafied

Athletafied is a sports performance data and technology business that is owned and operated by RecruitU. Athletafied provides certified testing for the leading elite athletic events around the country, working with brands that include Under Armour, The UC Report, Nike, FBU and others. RecruitU also owns ScoutForce, the fastest growing athletic recruiting service in the country. ScoutForce focuses on connecting aspiring high school athletes with college coaches in more than 30 sports.

