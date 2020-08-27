Athletafied Announces First-Ever Super25

Leading sports technology company provides certified testing for top high school football events, athletes

DENVER, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wide receiver Agiye Hall a University of Alabama commit from Valricio, FL registered the highest combined index score in combine testing and heads the list of the Athletafied Super25.

Athletafied, a Denver-based company, provided certified testing services to the top 12 football combine events in the country in 2020. Working with a blue ribbon panel of strength and conditioning coaches throughout the country, Athletafied has developed the Athletafied Index, which takes height, weight and results in speed, power and agility to represent the best athletic performances.

Hall participated in the Under Armour All America camp in Orlando on March 1.  Hall's performance edged out Nicholas Singleton, a rising junior running back at Governor Mifflin High School in Reading, PA. Singleton, who has not committed to a college program, also had the top time in the Pro-Agility Shuttle in 2020.

Athletafied tested more than 3,500 football players in the country in 2020 at the following events:

February 9, Los Angeles, CA, Under Armour All America Camp
February 23, Phoenix, AZ, Under Armour All America Camp
March 1, Orlando, FL, Under Armour All America Camp
March 8, Miami, FL, Under Armour All America Camp
June 14, Vicksburg, MS, Underclassmen Showcase (UC Report)
June 20, Jacksonville, FL, Underclassmen Showcase (UC Report)
June 27, Atlanta, GA, Underclassmen Showcase (UC Report)
July 10, Naples, FL, FBU Top Gun
July 11, Columbus, OH, Underclassmen Showcase (UC Report)
July 19, Atlanta, GA, MVP Camp
July 19, Durant, OK, Underclassmen Showcase (UC Report)
July 24, Milford, DE, Underclassmen Showcase (UC Report)

"Athletafied is proud to partner with the top event operators in the country, providing certified testing and event management consultation," said Matt Logston, Director of Operations for Athletafied.  "Our platform and athletic index represents the next step in analytics and athlete identification."

Athletafied will be announcing its Super25 Interior Linemen edition in the coming days.

The Athletafied Index has been developed through analyzing more than 100,000 data points collected since 2015.  Over time, the ratings have been refined and reflect the top athletes in high school football.

While the vast majority of the Super 25 have multiple college offers or have committed to Power Five schools, there are several players waiting to break through on the recruiting scene that delivered strong results this summer. Those are:

Rawson MacNeil: Ranked No. 5 in the Super25, MacNeil is a rising junior wide receiver at Walton High School in Marietta, GA.

Tony Atkins: Ranked No. 10, Atkins is a rising senior at Central High School in Phenix City, AL. Atkins is a 6'2", 205-pound linebacker.

Branson Robinson: Ranked No. 17, Robinson is a rising junior running back at Germantown High School in Madison, Miss.

Zach Osborne: Ranked No 18, Osborne is a rising junior quarterback at Carmel High School in Carmel, IN.

Matt Freeman: Ranked No. 19, Freeman is a rising junior running back from Trinity Christian in Cedar Hill, TX.

Gavin Frakes: Ranked No. 22, Frakes is a rising junior quarterback from Norman North High School in Norman, OK.

Athletafied Super25
Rank, Name, Grad Year, Position, High School, State, Athletafied Index

1

Agiye Hall

2021

WR

IMG Academy

FL

436

2

Nicholas Singleton

2022

RB

Governor Mifflin HS

PA

435.75

3

Harold Perkins

2022

OLB

Cypress Park HS

TX

429

4

Peter Costelli

2021

QB

Mission Viejo HS

CA

426.75

5

Rawson MacNeill

2022

WR

George Walton HS

GA

426.25

6

Destyn Pazon

2021

WR

Edna Karr HS

LA

421.9

7

Danny Stutsman

2021

OLB

Foundation Academy

FL

420.5

8

Anthony Hill

2023

OLB

Denton Ryan HS

TX

418

9

Dallas Turner

2021

DE

St Thomas Aquinas HS

FL

416.25

10

Tony Atkins

2021

OLB

Central HS

AL

414.75

11

Kadarius Calloway

2021

ATH

Phildelphia Public School District

MS

414.5

12

Thomas Davis

2021

ILB

Lowndes HS

GA

412

13

Byron Cardwell

2021

RB

Morse HS

CA

410.5

14

Thaddius Franklin Jr.

2021

RB

Chaminade Madonna College Prep

FL

410

15

Shawn Munnerlyn

2021

ATH

Independence HS

OH

410

16

Dasan McCullough

2022

ATH

Blue Valley North HS

KS

409.75

17

Branson Robinson

2022

RB

Germantown HS

MS

409.2

18

Zach Osborne

2022

QB

Carmel HS

IN

409

19

Matt Freeman

2022

RB

Trinity Christian HS

TX

409

20

Brandon Buckhaulter

2021

WR

Hartfield Academy

MS

408.7

21

Zane Durant

2022

DE

Lake Nona HS

FL

408.25

22

Gavin Frakes

2022

QB

Norman North HS

OK

407.5

23

Anthony James

2023

DE

Wylie East HS

TX

407

24

Jamarion Ellis

2021

OLB

IMG Academy

GA

406

25

Kaytron Allen

2022

RB

IMG Academy

VA

403.5

About Athletafied
Athletafied is a sports performance data and technology business that is owned and operated by RecruitU. Athletafied provides certified testing for the leading elite athletic events around the country, working with brands that include Under Armour, The UC Report, Nike, FBU and others. RecruitU also owns ScoutForce, the fastest growing athletic recruiting service in the country. ScoutForce focuses on connecting aspiring high school athletes with college coaches in more than 30 sports.

