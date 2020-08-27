Athletafied Announces First-Ever Super25
Leading sports technology company provides certified testing for top high school football events, athletes
Aug 27, 2020, 08:43 ET
DENVER, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wide receiver Agiye Hall a University of Alabama commit from Valricio, FL registered the highest combined index score in combine testing and heads the list of the Athletafied Super25.
Athletafied, a Denver-based company, provided certified testing services to the top 12 football combine events in the country in 2020. Working with a blue ribbon panel of strength and conditioning coaches throughout the country, Athletafied has developed the Athletafied Index, which takes height, weight and results in speed, power and agility to represent the best athletic performances.
Hall participated in the Under Armour All America camp in Orlando on March 1. Hall's performance edged out Nicholas Singleton, a rising junior running back at Governor Mifflin High School in Reading, PA. Singleton, who has not committed to a college program, also had the top time in the Pro-Agility Shuttle in 2020.
Athletafied tested more than 3,500 football players in the country in 2020 at the following events:
February 9, Los Angeles, CA, Under Armour All America Camp
February 23, Phoenix, AZ, Under Armour All America Camp
March 1, Orlando, FL, Under Armour All America Camp
March 8, Miami, FL, Under Armour All America Camp
June 14, Vicksburg, MS, Underclassmen Showcase (UC Report)
June 20, Jacksonville, FL, Underclassmen Showcase (UC Report)
June 27, Atlanta, GA, Underclassmen Showcase (UC Report)
July 10, Naples, FL, FBU Top Gun
July 11, Columbus, OH, Underclassmen Showcase (UC Report)
July 19, Atlanta, GA, MVP Camp
July 19, Durant, OK, Underclassmen Showcase (UC Report)
July 24, Milford, DE, Underclassmen Showcase (UC Report)
"Athletafied is proud to partner with the top event operators in the country, providing certified testing and event management consultation," said Matt Logston, Director of Operations for Athletafied. "Our platform and athletic index represents the next step in analytics and athlete identification."
Athletafied will be announcing its Super25 Interior Linemen edition in the coming days.
The Athletafied Index has been developed through analyzing more than 100,000 data points collected since 2015. Over time, the ratings have been refined and reflect the top athletes in high school football.
While the vast majority of the Super 25 have multiple college offers or have committed to Power Five schools, there are several players waiting to break through on the recruiting scene that delivered strong results this summer. Those are:
Rawson MacNeil: Ranked No. 5 in the Super25, MacNeil is a rising junior wide receiver at Walton High School in Marietta, GA.
Tony Atkins: Ranked No. 10, Atkins is a rising senior at Central High School in Phenix City, AL. Atkins is a 6'2", 205-pound linebacker.
Branson Robinson: Ranked No. 17, Robinson is a rising junior running back at Germantown High School in Madison, Miss.
Zach Osborne: Ranked No 18, Osborne is a rising junior quarterback at Carmel High School in Carmel, IN.
Matt Freeman: Ranked No. 19, Freeman is a rising junior running back from Trinity Christian in Cedar Hill, TX.
Gavin Frakes: Ranked No. 22, Frakes is a rising junior quarterback from Norman North High School in Norman, OK.
Athletafied Super25
Rank, Name, Grad Year, Position, High School, State, Athletafied Index
|
1
|
Agiye Hall
|
2021
|
WR
|
IMG Academy
|
FL
|
436
|
2
|
Nicholas Singleton
|
2022
|
RB
|
Governor Mifflin HS
|
PA
|
435.75
|
3
|
Harold Perkins
|
2022
|
OLB
|
Cypress Park HS
|
TX
|
429
|
4
|
Peter Costelli
|
2021
|
QB
|
Mission Viejo HS
|
CA
|
426.75
|
5
|
Rawson MacNeill
|
2022
|
WR
|
George Walton HS
|
GA
|
426.25
|
6
|
Destyn Pazon
|
2021
|
WR
|
Edna Karr HS
|
LA
|
421.9
|
7
|
Danny Stutsman
|
2021
|
OLB
|
Foundation Academy
|
FL
|
420.5
|
8
|
Anthony Hill
|
2023
|
OLB
|
Denton Ryan HS
|
TX
|
418
|
9
|
Dallas Turner
|
2021
|
DE
|
St Thomas Aquinas HS
|
FL
|
416.25
|
10
|
Tony Atkins
|
2021
|
OLB
|
Central HS
|
AL
|
414.75
|
11
|
Kadarius Calloway
|
2021
|
ATH
|
Phildelphia Public School District
|
MS
|
414.5
|
12
|
Thomas Davis
|
2021
|
ILB
|
Lowndes HS
|
GA
|
412
|
13
|
Byron Cardwell
|
2021
|
RB
|
Morse HS
|
CA
|
410.5
|
14
|
Thaddius Franklin Jr.
|
2021
|
RB
|
Chaminade Madonna College Prep
|
FL
|
410
|
15
|
Shawn Munnerlyn
|
2021
|
ATH
|
Independence HS
|
OH
|
410
|
16
|
Dasan McCullough
|
2022
|
ATH
|
Blue Valley North HS
|
KS
|
409.75
|
17
|
Branson Robinson
|
2022
|
RB
|
Germantown HS
|
MS
|
409.2
|
18
|
Zach Osborne
|
2022
|
QB
|
Carmel HS
|
IN
|
409
|
19
|
Matt Freeman
|
2022
|
RB
|
Trinity Christian HS
|
TX
|
409
|
20
|
Brandon Buckhaulter
|
2021
|
WR
|
Hartfield Academy
|
MS
|
408.7
|
21
|
Zane Durant
|
2022
|
DE
|
Lake Nona HS
|
FL
|
408.25
|
22
|
Gavin Frakes
|
2022
|
QB
|
Norman North HS
|
OK
|
407.5
|
23
|
Anthony James
|
2023
|
DE
|
Wylie East HS
|
TX
|
407
|
24
|
Jamarion Ellis
|
2021
|
OLB
|
IMG Academy
|
GA
|
406
|
25
|
Kaytron Allen
|
2022
|
RB
|
IMG Academy
|
VA
|
403.5
About Athletafied
Athletafied is a sports performance data and technology business that is owned and operated by RecruitU. Athletafied provides certified testing for the leading elite athletic events around the country, working with brands that include Under Armour, The UC Report, Nike, FBU and others. RecruitU also owns ScoutForce, the fastest growing athletic recruiting service in the country. ScoutForce focuses on connecting aspiring high school athletes with college coaches in more than 30 sports.
Media contact:
Jeff Cravens
[email protected]
678-570-5755
SOURCE Athletafied