Athleta Hosts International Women's Day Cold Plunge Supporting Bay Area Girls' Programs

SAN FRANCISCO, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Athleta, a Gap Inc. (NYSE: GAP) brand and leader in women's performance and lifestyle apparel, is celebrating International Women's Day with a morning of movement, community, and cold‑water courage, benefiting Girls On The Run Bay Area.

In partnership with female-founded Ocean Beach Plunge Club, on March 7, Athleta is inviting its community of Bay Area women to "Wake The Water" with a sunrise walk and plunge in the San Francisco Bay.

For each woman who participates, Athleta will contribute $250 to Girls On the Run Bay Area – up to $50,000. This turns every plunge into a tangible splash for Bay Area girls, helping them find confidence, strength, and community through movement, continuing Athleta's commitment to removing barriers to sport and empowering the next generation.

"This experience is about more than a plunge – it's about celebrating the strength found in community, supporting the next generation, and bringing our values to life through action. Hosting this experience in San Francisco, our hometown, makes this moment especially meaningful," said Erika Everett, CMO of Athleta.

Designed as both a celebration of movement and a moment of collective renewal, the morning will include:

A guided shoreline walk along the iconic Great Highway, creating space for connection, conversation, and intention-setting.

A cold-water immersion led by Ocean Beach Plunge Club, a shared, symbolic moment of courage, presence, and strength.

A beachside gathering featuring female-founded local businesses including Laundromat Bagels, Devil's Teeth Baking Company, Andytown Coffee Roasters, and more.

To find additional details, visit the event landing page.

About Athleta: Athleta is a premium performance lifestyle brand with a mission to inspire women and girls to build confidence, strength, and belonging through movement. Athleta product is made for women who move. A Certified B Corp, Athleta bridges product innovation with style for women and girls. Based in San Francisco, CA and a Gap Inc. brand (NYSE: GAP), Athleta apparel is available at its more than 250 retail stores across the United States and Canada and at Athleta.com

