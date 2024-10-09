Athlete Career Transition (ACT) Group Ltd, Set to Launch New Digital Platform in the U.S. for Athletes Transitioning to Business Careers

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Athlete Career Transition (ACT) Group Ltd, co-founded by former professional rugby players Andy and Steve Moore, has officially launched in the United States. ACT is dedicated to being the premier global support system for athletes transitioning from sports to successful careers in business, fostering an inclusive environment where both athletes and businesses can thrive.

"We are excited to introduce ACT to the U.S. market, providing athletes with unparalleled support as they navigate new career paths," said Andy Moore, Director and Co-Founder of ACT. "Our soon-to-be-launched, innovative platform and commitment to athlete success will redefine how athletes transition into the business world."

ACT is supported by a team of expert advisors, each offering valuable insights to further the organization's mission. Key advisors include:

Keith Elias : A former NFL player and current NFL Player Engagement executive, Keith brings firsthand knowledge of athlete career transitions, helping athletes navigate new opportunities beyond sports.

: A former NFL player and current NFL Player Engagement executive, Keith brings firsthand knowledge of athlete career transitions, helping athletes navigate new opportunities beyond sports. Nancy Altobello : Former Global Vice Chair of Talent at EY, Nancy lends her expertise in leadership and talent development to guide athletes through their career transitions.

: Former Global Vice Chair of Talent at EY, Nancy lends her expertise in leadership and talent development to guide athletes through their career transitions. Skip Curth : Partner at EY, Skip provides strategic business insights and supports athletes in building successful post-sports careers.

: Partner at EY, Skip provides strategic business insights and supports athletes in building successful post-sports careers. Stephen Smith : A renowned sports psychologist, Stephen offers mental health and performance expertise to help athletes excel during their transition into the business world.

Over the past 14 years, ACT has facilitated successful career transitions for over 500 athletes, including renowned figures such as American, double gold medal winning, Olympic rower Meghan Musnicki, Olympic bronze medal winning fencer Nzingha Prescod, former NFL player Daniel Imatorbhebhe and former MLB player Garrett Giovannelli.

"ACT played a critical role in my shift from the competitive world of NFL to business. Their personalized guidance equipped me with the confidence and tools to succeed in this new chapter of my life," shared Daniel Imatorbhebhe.

An impressive 94% of athletes who have transitioned through ACT's programs and partnerships remain in their roles two years after starting, demonstrating the effectiveness and credibility of ACT's support system.

Global Expansion and Partnerships

ACT is set to broaden its global footprint in 2025, targeting key markets and forming strategic alliances to enhance its impact on athletes worldwide. The organization aims to partner with corporate entities, national governing bodies, sports teams, and athlete associations to create robust networks that facilitate seamless career transitions. These partnerships will further establish ACT as the leading provider of athlete career transition solutions on the global stage, driving innovation and expanding opportunities for athletes to excel in new professional arenas.

Future Goals

By LA 2028, ACT aims to support 1 million athletes as they transition into successful post-sports careers, continuously innovating to ensure each athlete has the resources needed for long-term success.

About Athlete Career Transition (ACT) Group Ltd

Athlete Career Transition (ACT) Group Ltd was created by former rugby professionals Andy and Steve Moore addressing the unique challenges athletes face when entering the corporate world. Over the past 14 years, ACT has supported the career transitions of more than 500 athletes globally, including individuals from the NFL, MLS, MLB, and Olympic sports. ACT is committed to diversity and inclusion, fostering a vibrant ecosystem where athletes and businesses thrive.

For more information, visit athletecareertransition.com

Media Contact:

Sabrina Carrozza

[email protected]

+1 646 596-2853

SOURCE Athlete Career Transition (ACT) Group Ltd