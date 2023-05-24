Athlete Licensing Company Selects Financial Finesse as Exclusive NIL Financial Coaching Partner

Athlete Licensing Company

24 May, 2023, 11:00 ET

Groundbreaking Partnership Will Position Student-Athletes for Success

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Athlete Licensing Company (ALC), a tech-enabled name, image and likeness (NIL)/intellectual property (IP) management company, announced its partnership with Financial Finesse, the country's leading independent provider of financial wellness coaching, to bring financial coaching to collegiate-level student-athletes. Through this collaboration, collectives, universities and students-athletes using ALC's GameDayNIL platform have access to this impartial—and invaluable—resource to help navigate the NIL landscape.

Financial Finesse
Financial Finesse

"We're thrilled to partner with Financial Finesse to bring this resource to student-athletes," said Adam Jaggers, ALC's CEO. "By offering access to best-in-class financial coaching, we help athletes optimize NIL opportunities while laying the groundwork for their long-term financial success."

ALC's GameDayNIL platform is designed to benefit and protect all NIL stakeholders – student-athletes, universities and collectives. It provides an efficient, transparent and compliant way to facilitate sponsorships, track and report payments, and ensure effective program management. ALC's Club NILlionaire app enables student-athletes to accept, track and report NIL deals, and receive royalty statements showing transactions and one 1099 for tax reporting.

"ALC, by making the investment to offer student-athletes on its platform unlimited financial coaching, will transform the NIL landscape," said Liz Davidson, Financial Finesse founder/CEO. "It's critical that student-athletes get the financial education they need to avoid unintended tax problems and use their NIL earnings to transform their financial futures. ALC's platform and scale make this possible."

Sean Collins, Director of Partnerships at Golden Touch, a collective created to help The University of Notre Dame, St. Mary's College and Holy Cross College at Notre Dame student-athletes optimize NIL opportunities, agrees. "The success and protection of the student-athletes we represent is our highest priority. Partnering with ALC makes our job easier and gives us peace of mind as we navigate the NIL world."

With this partnership, each athlete can work with a personal financial coach to create a plan to best manage and invest their NIL earnings. Athletes also have access to NIL Long Game, Financial Finesse's online NIL and financial literacy certification program.

"I've worked hard to reach my athletic goals," says Rayquan Smith, "King of NIL" and football player at Elizabeth City State University. "It's a dream come true to now be able to earn NIL money while I'm still in college. The guidance I'm getting from ALC and Financial Finesse is teaching me how to manage that money so that I can reach my financial goals that can benefit my family and me for the rest of my life."

About Athlete Licensing Company

Athlete Licensing Company (ALC) is a tech-enabled NIL/IP rights management company that connects student-athletes, universities, collectives, brands and agents. The company puts student-athletes at the center of the ecosystem by providing an app, Club NILlionaire, enabling them to manage NIL opportunities. ALC's GameDayNIL platform, a software-as-a-service, allows efficient, transparent sponsorship facilitation, payment enablement and reporting, and compliance oversight. ALC boasts a wealth of experience in IP management and significant expertise in NCAA, state and school compliance requirements. www.athlete-licensing.com.

About Financial Finesse

Financial Finesse is the country's leading independent provider of unbiased financial wellness coaching programs. The company's award-winning financial wellness programs are made available to employees and athletes at no cost as an organization-sponsored benefit. With highly personalized and ongoing one-on-one coaching from CFP® professionals, AI-powered virtual coaching, live workshops, webcasts, educational tools and content, Financial Finesse has worked with millions of people to build better financial lives for themselves and their families. www.financialfinesse.com

