Athlete Playmakers Group Announces Continued National Expansion with Multiple New Airport Openings Planned for 2026

Growing hospitality company aims to enhance the travel experience with athlete-partnered restaurant, bar, and retail concepts at major U.S. airports.

DALLAS, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Athlete Playmakers Group (APG), a growing name in airport hospitality, today announced the continuation of its nationwide expansion, with several new openings planned across major U.S. airports throughout 2026. The announcement reflects the company's continued growth and its ongoing work to introduce athlete-led restaurant, bar, and retail concepts that aim to reflect the culture and identity of each destination city.

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The expansion supports the company's broader goal of reimagining airport dining and retail through immersive concepts designed for modern travelers. APG develops each location in collaboration with airport operators, athletes, and local partners, with the goal of creating spaces that feel connected to the city they serve.

"Today's travelers expect more than convenience; they want experiences that are memorable, authentic, and exciting," said Derek Missimo, Co-Founder of Athlete Playmakers Group. "We are creating hospitality concepts that capture the spirit of each city while delivering elevated food, beverage, and guest experiences that travelers genuinely connect with."

"We founded Athlete Playmakers Group on the belief that airport restaurants can become destinations in their own right," added Simon Bozas, Co-Founder of APG. "Every concept blends premium hospitality, compelling storytelling, and the influence of legendary athletes to create experiences that stand apart in today's travel landscape."

Building a National Footprint

APG first launched at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport in Terminal C-37 with its "Nowitzki" concept, developed in partnership with former NBA player Dirk Nowitzki. The company later opened a second location at Dallas Love Field, introducing "Turco35" in collaboration with former Dallas Stars goaltender Marty Turco.

Earlier this year, APG opened "Taste of Gold" at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, developed in partnership with Olympic gymnast Simone Biles. The concept was designed to honor her career achievements and her impact on the sport.

More recently, the company unveiled a new restaurant concept at Norfolk International Airport called the "200 Sack Club," built in partnership with Pro Football Hall of Famer Bruce Smith. The concept was designed to celebrate his football career and his connection to the community.

An Experienced Leadership Team

Athlete Playmakers Group is supported by an executive team that brings together extensive experience across aviation and hospitality. The leadership group includes Heather Peoples, Michael Uremovich, Ken Myers, Tom Fireoved, and Mark Brezinski. Together, the team has worked to build an operating platform that supports collaboration with airport authorities, concession partners, and travelers across the country.

A New Approach to Airport Hospitality

APG's approach is intended to bring together hospitality, sports culture, entertainment, and travel within a single concept. The company focuses on creating environments that aim to feel modern, immersive, and culturally connected to each city. Through partnerships with professional athletes, universities, and local collaborators, APG develops concepts that are intended to offer travelers more than a typical airport dining experience.

Looking Ahead

APG plans to continue exploring opportunities in additional major airport markets nationwide in 2026 and beyond. The company also intends to pursue new hospitality, entertainment, and brand partnerships aimed at further enhancing the traveler experience and introducing more locally inspired environments to airports across the country.

About Athlete Playmakers Group

Athlete Playmakers Group is a hospitality company that develops airport restaurant, bar, and retail concepts in partnership with athletes and local collaborators. By combining food and beverage offerings with sports culture, storytelling, and experiential design, APG aims to create environments that reflect the identity of each city it serves. The company currently operates locations at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, Dallas Love Field, George Bush Intercontinental Airport, and Norfolk International Airport, with additional openings planned at major U.S. airports throughout 2026.

Media Contact

Country: United States

Media Contact: Marissa Casasola

Company: Athlete Playmakers

Email: [email protected]

Phone number: 214-206-7152

Website: Athlete Playmaker Group

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SOURCE Athlete Playmakers