Athlete Training and Health Congratulates Micheál Cahill, PhD

Cahill's doctorate research centered around how young athletes adapt to strength, speed and power, relative to their stage of physical adolescent maturity. Cahill, who joined ATH in May, examined the effectiveness of resisted sprinting to increased speed.

"Micheál is living ATH's mission to be a leader in sports performance while maintaining a keen focus on the whole athlete and overall wellness, which includes sleep, nutrition and healthy habits," said ATH Chief Strategy Officer Danny Cooper. "We are fortunate to have Micheál on our team."

Throughout the PhD process, Cahill published six studies in scientific journals, with each study related to the most effective methods of developing speed in young athletes. Additionally, earlier this year Cahill was asked to co-author a chapter on speed development in young athletes in the second edition of the industry-leading book, "Strength and Conditioning for Young Athletes: Science and Application."

In May, ATH formally announced it had finalized its evidence-based athlete training and professional coach development curriculum, created in partnership with Auckland University of Technology. ATH is now accepting applications – across all locations – for this internship program for spring and summer in 2020. Join the team and learn from some of the best minds in sports performance.

About Athlete Training and Health

Athlete Training and Health's mission is to use best practices of health and performance to provide a world-class training environment for active adults and athletes of all ages and abilities. Our multi-field, state-of-the-art facilities are equipped with advanced pro-style weight rooms and dedicated areas for adult and youth athletes. ATH's highly-skilled coaches deploy training strategies that elevate – regardless of age or ability – athletes' performance to the highest level through consistent evaluation and education. A key component of ATH is its forward-thinking approach to collaboration with hospital systems, professional sports teams, universities and independent school districts to raise the bar for health and performance training. For more: www.athletetrainingandhealth.com.

Media Contacts

Lauren Covington, lcovington@athleteth.com, 469-438-3963

Amy George, amygeorge@bygeorgecomms.com, 980-395-9328

SOURCE Athlete Training and Health

Related Links

https://athletetrainingandhealth.com/

