Athletes Addicted to Plant Junkie

Where NBA and NFL players are going for plant-based comfort food

NEW YORK, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Top NBA and NFL athletes are making time in their busy schedules to get a taste of Plant Junkie, the newest plant-based vegan comfort food spot in New York. Hidden in an Urban space food hall on west 52nd street, Plant Junkie is centrally located, and despite the modest presentation, is fast becoming the go-to lunch spot for the health-conscious on the move and the word is spreading fast.

NBA star Rudy Gay grabbing takeout from Plant Junkie
NFL Champ Justin Hollins at Plant Junkie
Green Bay Packers linebacker Justin Hollins was recently seen enjoying a delicious low country bowl, a mouth-watering combination of plant-based buffalo wings, mac and cheese, and garlic broccoli, while Giants player Darren Waller indulged in the popular Bangkok bowl. Soon after, NBA star Rudy Gay was spotted picking up a few dishes for lunch before heading out of town. Other notable athletes who swear by the yummy vegan cuisine include Giants players Jashaun Corbin, and Makai Polk.

These players join a growing number who are making the switch to a plant-based diet for its health and performance benefits. According to a recent report by the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, there has been a surge in the number of professional athletes who are adopting plant-based diets. This trend has been fueled by a growing body of research that suggests that plant-based diets can improve overall health, reduce inflammation, and enhance athletic performance.

"We are thrilled to have Justin Hollins dining with us!" said Plant Junkie co-founder and CEO, Nat Milner. "Our mission has always been to make it easy and convenient for people to make healthy, plant-based choices, and we are proud to be a destination for athletes who are looking to fuel their bodies with the best possible nutrition."

