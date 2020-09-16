Athletes and Celebrities Team Up to End Childhood Hunger

CARPINTERIA, Calif., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Powerhouse Sports Ventures announces the upcoming launch of Masking 4 Help, an online auction platform where fans can bid on autographed face masks signed by their favorite athletes and celebrities.

"This is an all hands on deck moment in history. I'm thrilled with the creative and impactful way Powerhouse Sports Ventures has stepped up to help children in need. For the past eight years, No Kid Hungry has been working in partnership throughout Santa Barbara County to provide nutritious meals to kids so they can thrive. I'm proud these two organizations have teamed up and will be doing my part to support. Kids can't learn on empty stomachs." said Laura Capps, consultant to No Kid Hungry.

Powerhouse Sports Ventures, in partnership with VEEPIO and Cowe Communications, will be launching an online auction platform where fans can place bids on face masks signed by Hall-of-Fame Athletes and Award-Winning Celebrities. Powerhouse Sports Ventures has worked with athletes including John Elway, Joe Montana and Dan Marino.

The mission of Masking4Help.com is to raise funds and awareness for No Kids Hungry, a non-profit organization that helps to provide healthy meals to children living in poverty and most recently impacted by the Coronavirus Pandemic. Nearly 22 million kids in the U.S. rely on free or reduced cost school meals. In the current environment where many schools remain closed, millions of kids are at risk of being without meals they depend on.

Masking4Help.com will be live and accepting bids in October 2020.

No Kid Hungry is a national campaign dedicated to ending childhood hunger in America. No Kid Hungry works with schools, local nonprofits and elected leaders to help launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. For more information, visit NoKidHungry.org

Powerhouse Sports Ventures specializes in event production and athlete marketing. Powerhouse Sports Ventures has had the privilege of working with some of the greatest athletes of all time and take pride in their ability to establish and elevate them as a brand.

For more information, visit PowerHouseSV.com

VEEPIO is a content optimization tool for the NFL and NFL Alumni mobile apps. VEEPIO links in app media to any online resource. The technology offers advertisers and brands the opportunity to forge deeper connections with NFL Fans. VEEPIO's technology can be seen in the Philadelphia Eagles, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Denver Broncos mobile applications.

For more information, visit VEEP.IO

For media inquiries, contact Miri Rossitto at (818) 970-9177 or [email protected]

SOURCE Powerhouse Sports Ventures

Related Links

http://PowerHouseSV.com

