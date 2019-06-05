Athletes Are Recovering Faster From Their Workouts Thanks to a New Innovative Device

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SAFR, a health and wellness manufacturer, has developed the Recovery X1, a portable, battery-operated, deep tissue massager. During trials, the Recovery X1 has shown to help all ranges of athletes heal and build a more efficient workout session over time. It functions by the use of engineered massage heads in a percussion motion, strong enough to penetrate the most troubling of muscles.

The Recovery X1 works great on muscle strains and whiplash related injuries.

"Fitness is an important part of people's lives, and the tools available to help after the workout have been lacking. That is why we focused on muscle recovery," stated James Zhou, SAFR CEO. "It really is effective and safe for all kinds of pain relief."

The details in the design are the focus of the Recovery X1. Gone are the loud, inefficient motors of other massagers. They have been replaced by a high-torque, brushless motor with Silentech™, making it as loud as a quiet office. It's built to last from a high-strength polycarbonate and water resistant to sweat. The angled handle helps to comfortably reach muscle groups in the back and makes the lightweight device easy to hold.

SAFR designs and manufactures an extensive line of health, wellness and fitness devices. Headquartered in Laguna Hills, California. Find out more about the Recovery X1 Deep Tissue Massager at https://SAFRlife.com/RecoveryX1 or find us on Facebook at fb.com/SAFRlife.

