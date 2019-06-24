Athletes Aren't the Only Ones Excited About the 2020 Summer Games

Tickets for the 2020 summer games aren't available yet, but many people are already starting their travel planning, according to David Guenther, President of Roadtrips, a luxury sports tour operator that has customized sports travel experiences to the world's most-sought-after and exclusive sporting events for 25 years. Roadtrips recommends interested travelers make plans soon and is partnering with travel advisors from Protravel International and Tzell Travel Group , two of the country's foremost luxury travel agency organizations, to customize luxury vacation experiences for the 2020 summer games.

"The earlier than usual interest we're seeing in the Tokyo summer games is due in large part to how incredible the host destination is," said Guenther, whose experienced advisors have visited Tokyo already to identify the best accommodations and attractions for clients. "From the amazing historic and cultural sites to the food and exceptional luxury hotels, Japan has so much to offer and is a mainstay on many travelers' bucket lists. Many consumers are eager to combine the sites and culture of Japan with the world's foremost sporting event to create that once-in-a-lifetime travel experience. A person could spend days if not weeks trying to figure the travel planning on their own. This is the kind of trip where an experienced travel advisor who specializes in games-related travel is unquestionably the way to go."

Next summer will be the second time Japan's capital city has hosted the games. But unlike 1964, today Japan is a tourist hotspot, particularly during the summer months when the games will occur.

Guenther and other travel experts expect attendance for the 2020 games to be significantly larger than the 2016 games due in no small part to Japan's vast array of sites and attractions. Those include the Sensoji Temple and Asakusa Shrine in Tokyo's Asakusa district to the fashion mecca of Ginza to Mount Fuji's panoramic views. Other Japan attractions include the Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, the architecture and entertainment district in Osaka, the metropolis of Fukuoka and the temples and palaces of Kyoto.

Roadtrips is offering customized travel packages that allow luxury tourists to choose from prime, iconic five-star hotels for their stay. They can dine privately in elite restaurants such as the Morimoto, with its savory Japanese premium A5 grade Kobi beef, and at Chef Hiroyuki Sato's new exclusive Hakkoku restaurant. The itineraries also include exclusive attractions and entertainment from a demonstration at a private Sumo school to exploring Tokyo's best shopping and foodie destinations with a local cultural expert and advisor. Upon their arrival in Japan, a highly experienced local travel expert will provide VIP 24/7 services to help clients mitigate any language or cultural issues during the entire trip. Roadtrips' complete six-night, 2020 Summer Games packages start at $10,795 a person.

Travel advisors at Protravel International and Tzell Travel Group can assist interested travelers in customizing arrangements.

About Roadtrips

For over 25 years, Roadtrips (www.Roadtrips.com) has been providing completely customized luxury sports travel experiences to the world's most sought-after and exclusive sporting events. We pride ourselves on delivering top quality sports travel experiences that take the worry out of travel, allowing our guests to enjoy special moments that will create lifetime memories. Roadtrips is a brand of Travel Leaders Group.

About Travel Leaders Group

Travel Leaders Group (www.TravelLeadersGroup.com) is transforming travel with a commitment to our vacation and business travel clients through our progressive approach toward each unique travel experience. Having already assisted millions of travelers, Travel Leaders Group manages leisure, business and franchise travel operations under a variety of diversified divisions and brands. With over 6,000 agency locations, Travel Leaders Group ranks as one of the industry's largest travel agency companies. Travelers also have access to The Travel Collection by Travel Leaders Group, a portfolio of select travel offers including discounts on international and domestic flights, value-added benefits at lodging establishments, shipboard credits on cruises and savings on escorted and vacation packages. Membership to The Travel Collection is offered at no additional cost to U.S. American Express Gold Card, Business Gold Rewards Card, Platinum Card® and Business Platinum Card® Members.

