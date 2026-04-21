Athletes Charitable & Hannibal Navies II Launch AC's First-Ever NIL Impact Partner Initiative

University of Arizona Standout Turns NIL Into a Legacy Platform for Community Impact

TUCSON, Ariz., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking move reshaping the future of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL), Hannibal Navies II ("H2"), a highly recruited Division I student-athlete at the University of Arizona, has partnered with Athletes Charitable (AC), a division of United Charitable a national 501(c)3, as the organization's first-ever NIL Impact Partner, launching the H2 Foundation, a first of its kind philanthropic NIL model that turns athlete visibility into long-term community impact.

Hannibal Navies II has established the H2 Foundation, a fiscally sponsored program of Athletes Charitable, to inspire and empower youth by using sports, education, and service as pathways to leadership and opportunity - proving that giving back is as important as giving your all on the field. Athletes Charitable is a division of United Charitable, a registered 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization (EIN #20-4286082).

At a time when most NIL deals focus on endorsements and compensation, Athletes Charitable is creating a new lane by using NIL to develop young athlete social entrepreneurs.

Today's NIL athletes are more than players, they are walking brands, businesses, and community leaders. Athletes Charitable believes philanthropy is not just about giving back, it is a powerful way for athletes to build authentic brand awareness, create lasting impact, and form meaningful partnerships.

The H2 Foundation represents the first step in this new era. One where NIL is not just about compensation, but about legacy, leadership, and long-term opportunity.

A standout safety from Georgia powerhouse Grayson High School and son of former 9-year NFL veteran Hannibal Navies, H2 graduated early to enroll at Arizona and join the football program ahead of schedule, positioning himself to make an immediate impact both on and off the field.

"I wanted my first NIL deal to mean something," said H2. "I didn't want it to just be about money. I wanted it to show the kind of man, athlete, and brand I want to represent. Giving back is part of who I am, and I want to show that impact doesn't start when you make it to the league, it can start right now."

Through Athletes Charitable, H2 joins a roster of more than 50 professional athlete members, including AJ Brown, Stefon Diggs, DJ Reader, and AJ Terrell—athletes recognized for excellence both on and off the field.

As he begins his journey in Tucson, H2 is committed to supporting local youth, building community relationships, and creating sustainable programs that impact Southern Arizona long after football.

"This is the evolution of NIL," said Hannibal Navies, Vice President of Development at Athletes Charitable. "We're not building transactional opportunities, we're building infrastructure for impact. H2 is our first NIL Impact Partner, and this is the blueprint for how the next generation of athletes can use their platform to create both influence and impact."

For more information about the H2 Foundation and Athletes Charitable, visit www.athletescharitable.org

SOURCE United Charitable