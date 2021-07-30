Athletes Equity Resource Center supports Simone Biles' decision

OCALA, Fla., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletes Equity Resource Center (AERC 501c3) supports the decision of Olympic Gold medalist and World Champion gymnast Simone Biles to put her health first. With her withdrawal from competing in the Team portion of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and her public statements Simone has placed mental health and athlete safety front and center in an important dialogue at this time in all sports. It took courage and honesty for her to speak up and put her safety and health before medals.

AERC recognizes the critical need to assist athlete safety and mental health. AERC responded in the spring of 2021 to this need to assist athletes by creating and funding: