Athletes First and Washington Speakers Bureau Partner to Offer Elite Sports Talent for Speaking Engagements

NEW YORK and WASHINGTON, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletes First, the premier sports representation agency, and Washington Speakers Bureau (WSB), the leading global agency for professional speakers, have announced a partnership to bring A1's renowned sports talent to WSB's roster of speakers.

Through this partnership, select Athletes First NFL and NCAA coaches, athletes, executives, and broadcasters will join WSB's distinguished roster of speakers, bringing their insights and expertise to audiences nationwide and connecting with organizations across the globe.

"Washington Speakers Bureau is the foremost agency for connecting organizations with top experts for impactful speaking opportunities," said Athletes First CEO, Brian Murphy. "Their unmatched ability to pair world-class speakers with the right audiences makes them an exceptional partner. Athletes First's talent brings remarkable skills and life experiences that define success both on-and-off the field. We are proud to partner with WSB to create opportunities for our clients to share their stories and expertise with new audiences."

"I am thrilled to announce this partnership with Athletes First, an extraordinary agency representing some of the most accomplished talent in sports. These individuals don't just inspire—they bring actionable insights and strategies that resonate far beyond their fields of play. This collaboration strengthens our ability to connect audiences with a lineup of speakers who embody excellence, spark innovation, and leave a lasting impact. It's an exciting opportunity, and we can't wait to see the remarkable outcomes this partnership will create," said Ryan Heil, President of Washington Speakers Bureau.

Athletes First is the premier talent agency representing athletes, coaches, media personalities, and front-office personnel. Founded in 2001, Athletes First has set itself apart by negotiating countless record-breaking contracts, representing eight Super Bowl MVPs, the most first-round NFL draft picks for four years in a row, and a prestigious list of NFL and NCAA coaches and front office personnel. Athletes First's roster of more than 450 clients includes Aaron Rodgers, Dak Prescott, Jalen Ramsey, CJ Stroud, Derwin James, Green Bay Packers Head Coach Matt Lafleur, Los Angeles Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh, Ohio State University Head Coach Ryan Day, and Louisiana State University Head Coach Brian Kelly.

For more information or booking inquiries for Athletes First's clients, please visit https://www.wsb.com/topics/athletes-first/

Athletes First is a full-service management firm that has been representing elite players, coaches, personnel, and broadcasters since its inception in 2001. Athletes First has strategically grown its practice with the most widely experienced agent team in the industry composed of forward thinkers, trained attorneys, and master negotiators. Our mission is simple: Do the right things, with the right people, for the right reasons.

Washington Speakers Bureau is the leading agency for professional speakers. For more than 40 years, WSB has connected audiences with the most influential voices in the world, from world leaders and business visionaries to sports legends and bestselling authors. WSB represents speakers who inspire, educate, and entertain audiences around the globe. To learn more, visit [www.wsb.com ].

Carmine N. Tiso for Athletes First, [email protected] or (917) 453-4296

Washington Speakers Bureau, [email protected] or (703) 684-0555

