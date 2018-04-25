Athletes for CARE Joins Greenhouse Ventures On Cannabis Research Initiatives During The CannabisLearn Conference and Expo

"As professional athletes, our stories legitimize the realities of pain management issues and the need for alternative treatment options," says former Philadelphia Flyers Enforcer, and Athletes For CARE Co-Founder, Riley Cote. "Athletes and the public at large alike need research initiatives willing to explore cannabis as a solution for things like CTE (Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy) and Traumatic Brain Injuries."

11-year NFL veteran and Philadelphia native, Todd Herremans, also relates to the need for cannabis research. Herremans has firsthand experience with post-career pain management issues and the impact of opioids as a long-term solution. Herremans has been an active voice, advocating for the NFL to adopt a more science-based approach to cannabis for players.

"It's about harnessing our collective influence and leveraging momentum to ensure that these issues do not go unaddressed," states Herremans. "Many of the issues we share 'stepping off the field' are shared by millions worldwide and deserve the attention, funding and momentum needed to fuel change."

Athlete ambassadors will participate during the three-day CannabisLearn Conference and Expo as moderators, panelists and keynote speakers; exploring topics including the Opioid Epidemic, CBD and Sports, Cannabis Investments, Medical Research Studies, Federal Updates and the controversial lawsuit against Attorney General Jeff Sessions and the Drug Enforcement Agency.

To help facilitate ongoing support, GHV has partnered with A4C in a high-visibility campaign designed to jumpstart funding by offering the remaining 1,000 conference passes at 50% off list price through April 30th. Discounted passes are available exclusively through the Indiegogo campaign launched on April 20th, and GHV has also agreed to donate half of the campaign proceeds to A4C, a potential $100K donation which would be the largest contribution A4C has received to-date for cannabis research initiatives.

"Concussion-related brain damage has become a serious public health issue," notes GHV CEO and newly elected A4C Advisory Board Chair, Kevin Provost. "It's an honor to provide an outlet and the means to support the cause Athletes for CARE is championing."

