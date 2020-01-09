Athletes for Equity in Sport Inc. Announces Membership
Jan 09, 2020, 10:07 ET
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Our mission is to ensure that any person involved in reporting or being investigated concerning disciplinary charges related to misconduct in amateur sports subject to the jurisdiction of the USOPC and its related NGBs and affiliates is afforded participation in a timely, equitable, and confidential process until final adjudication of any alleged offense(s) on the merits thereof.
Athletes for Equity in Sport Announces the Second Phase of Our Development: Membership
If you previously donated to Athletes for Equity* through our GoFundMe page, Facebook page, or via private donation, you are already a member. Please contact us at athletesforequitynews@gmail.com with your name and email address to register your membership.
Remember: Every donation goes toward the costs of advocating for change — including public education, legal expertise, and Congressional outreach — to help make SafeSport a fair and equitable process.
Membership levels available are:
- Platinum
- Gold
- Silver
- Bronze
Membership benefits include:
- Members-only invitations
- Access to our exclusive Members Only web page (coming soon)
- Newsletter with progress updates
- Stories, links, and live events
- Voting rights
- Members suggestion box
- Automatic annual renewal
Our collective voice will make a difference! The future of your sport depends on you.
Join us at AthletesForEquity.org.
For more information, contact athletesforequity@gmail.com.
*nonprofit corporation applying for tax-exempt status as a 501(c)(6) organization
SOURCE Athletes for Equity in Sport Inc.
