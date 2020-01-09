Athletes for Equity in Sport Inc. Announces Membership

If you previously donated to Athletes for Equity* through our GoFundMe page, Facebook page, or via private donation, you are already a member. Please contact us at athletesforequitynews@gmail.com with your name and email address to register your membership.

Remember: Every donation goes toward the costs of advocating for change — including public education, legal expertise, and Congressional outreach — to help make SafeSport a fair and equitable process.

Membership levels available are:

Platinum

Gold

Silver

Bronze

Membership benefits include:

Members-only invitations

Access to our exclusive Members Only web page (coming soon)

Newsletter with progress updates

Stories, links, and live events

Voting rights

Members suggestion box

Automatic annual renewal

Our collective voice will make a difference! The future of your sport depends on you.

Join us at AthletesForEquity.org.

For more information, contact athletesforequity@gmail.com.

*nonprofit corporation applying for tax-exempt status as a 501(c)(6) organization

SOURCE Athletes for Equity in Sport Inc.

