Athletes Rally for October Auction to Raise Support for Millions Facing Breast Cancer

Each year, more than 10 million people rely on Breastcancer.org for trusted medical guidance and community support. Globally, breast cancer accounts for 12% of all new cancer cases, making it the most common cancer in the world. In the U.S. alone, 1 in 8 women ( 13% ) will develop breast cancer in their lifetime.

This October, from the Olympic slopes to tennis legends, athletes are stepping up with once-in-a-lifetime experiences and signed memorabilia to inspire generosity and hope. Featured auction packages include:

Martina Navratilova — Watch a match during the second week of the 2026 US Grand Slam Tennis Championship in Flushing Meadows, NYC, with the 18-time Grand Slam champion in premium seats — an inspiring opportunity to share the stands with one of the greatest players in history.

Watch a match during the second week of the 2026 US Grand Slam Tennis Championship in Flushing Meadows, NYC, with the 18-time Grand Slam champion in premium seats — an inspiring opportunity to share the stands with one of the greatest players in history. Lindsey Vonn — Own a signed pair of ski goggles from the most decorated female skier of all time.

Own a signed pair of ski goggles from the most decorated female skier of all time. Carli Lloyd — Meet soccer legend Carli Lloyd for an exclusive private kick-around session. The package also includes a signed jersey and two tickets to a 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage match.

— Meet soccer legend Carli Lloyd for an exclusive private kick-around session. The package also includes a signed jersey and two tickets to a 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage match. Kahleah Copper — Experience game day like a pro with WNBA star Kahleah Copper — enjoy two tickets, a meet and greet, and a private shootaround.

The auction features exclusive experiences and memorabilia from prominent athletes, including Alex Morgan, Simone Biles, Sloane Stephens, A'ja Wilson, Billie Jean King, Sophie Cunningham, Napheesa Collier, Breanna Stewart, Katie Ledecky, Sabrina Ionescu, Tara Davis-Woodall, among others. Professional sports teams are joining in support as well, including the Atlanta Dream, Gotham FC, Bay FC, Las Vegas Aces, New York Liberty, Angel City FC, Chicago Bears, and the New York Knicks, to give fans a chance to own iconic pieces of sports history while supporting a meaningful cause.

Additionally, Uncommon Goods, the online marketplace that connects independent artists and makers with shoppers seeking unique, hand-picked designs, is a supporting partner of the campaign. Through their Better to Give program , consumers can select Breastcancer.org after completing checkout, and Uncommon Goods will donate $1 ($2 for Perks members) at no cost to customers, and $5 on purchases made between October 13th and 19th.

"Seeing my mom with breast cancer when I was a teenager tested me… With my grandmother and great-grandmother also going through breast cancer, it's important to me to raise awareness and to make sure people get the support they need. I believe in Breastcancer.org's mission to be there for people with expert guidance and a community that understands," said WNBA star and Breastcancer.org brand ambassador Kahleah Copper.

Hope Wohl, Chief Executive Officer of Breastcancer.org, shared:

"For 25 years, Breastcancer.org has been the ultimate teammate to the breast cancer community — always ready, always informed, and always by your side. Every day, we provide trusted medical information, expert guidance, and a compassionate online community that helps people make confident decisions about their health. This auction is a meaningful way for fans to support those services and ensure that millions of families can continue to find the care, clarity, and connection they need."

The Breast Cancer Changemakers Auction runs October 15–30, 2025. Funds raised will support Breastcancer.org's trusted programs — free virtual support groups, community forums, medically-reviewed educational resources, and expert-led webinars.

Every winning bid is a prize and a contribution, turning generosity into lasting impact for those who need it most. Visit charitybuzz.com/breastcancerorg to make an impact.

About Breastcancer.org

Breastcancer.org is a leading patient-focused resource dedicated to providing reliable, up-to-date information and support to those affected by breast cancer. Founded in 2000 by chief medical officer Marisa C. Weiss, M.D., it empowers people with research, expert information, and a dynamic peer support community to help them make the best decisions for their lives. Celebrating 25 years of impact, the nonprofit organization has reached 250 million people worldwide.

Media Contact:

Daisy Diaz

Director of Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Breastcancer.org