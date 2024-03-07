Athletes Supported By Clear Cut Hero And X3 Performance And Physical Therapy Shine At The 2024 NFL Combine

Athletes trained by X3 Performance and hydrated by Clear Cut Hero deliver top results across positions

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletes in the X3 Performance & Physical Therapy program had stellar results at the 2024 NFL Combine, including the fastest 40-yard dash for running backs and the highest vertical jump among all Combine athletes. Clear Cut Hero, the first-of-its-kind hydration drink, partnered with X3 Performance & Physical Therapy as the exclusive hydration provider for their 2024 NFL Combine and pre-NFL Draft training program.

"The exceptional performance we saw from the athletes at the Combine was a testament to their discipline, their supporting family, X3 training staff, and partners. As a former D1 running back, I'm humbled at how high the level of athleticism has progressed since my time in the game," said Joseph Nickell, CEO of Clear Cut Brands, the parent company of Clear Cut Hero.

X3 Performance & Physical Therapy has played a role in the careers of more than 100 NFL veterans and had a robust 2024 class of athletes going into this year's NFL Combine. The class had exceptional results across many positions including running back, wide receiver, tight end, defensive line, offensive line, linebacker, cornerback, and safety. Full results from this year's NFL Combine https://www.nfl.com/combine/tracker/live-results/40-yard-dash/saf/all-colleges/. Clear Cut Hero kept these elite players hydrated during the NFL Combine and will continue to do so on their way to their next stop, the 2024 NFL Draft on April 25th – 27th.

Nickell added, "Our team is proud to play a small part of their journey and look to support each athlete in their pursuit of their dreams. Needless to say, we'll keep them hydrated along the way."

Clear Cut Hero is the perfect source of hydration for X3 athletes enduring the rigors of training. It's packed with electrolytes and contains just the right amount of carbs, sodium, and potassium. It comes in 6 flavors with only 5 grams of cane sugar, a mere 25 calories, and doesn't contain high fructose corn sugar, aspartame, sucralose, or red dyes.

