Athletic Brewing Company Partners With Fleet Feet To Expand Its Retail Footprint

STRATFORD, Conn. and SAN DIEGO, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletic Brewing Company, the leading non-alcoholic brewer in the United States, announced today that it partnered with run specialty retailer Fleet Feet to bring flagship brews Run Wild and Upside Dawn to running communities in three markets across the U.S. Beginning this month, Athletic Brewing's non-alcoholic beer will be available in Fleet Feet's Austin, Texas, Delray Beach, Fla., and Sacramento, Calif., stores.

Launched in 2018 for adults who want to enjoy great-tasting, high-quality beer across a variety of styles and flavors without the alcohol, hangover or impact on personal goals, Athletic Brewing holds a nearly 50 percent share of the non-alcoholic craft beer category—the industry's fastest-growing segment. In 2020, Athletic grew almost 500 percent year-over-year for the second year in a row. Much of Athletic Brewing's success stems from targeting healthy, active, mindful adults—Fleet Feet's core customer.

"Fleet Feet is the retail leader we all support in the running community, making this partnership a perfect fit for us," said Bill Shufelt, Athletic Brewing founder, and former collegiate athlete and ultra-marathoner. "We're thrilled to have the opportunity to introduce our product to more of the people who were among the very first to embrace Athletic Brewing: runners."

The partnership will come to life through a variety of local activations at the three Fleet Feet stores, including fun runs and happy hour events all of which will feature samples of Athletic Brewing's IPA and golden ale. Fleet Feet will then have cold single cans and six-packs available to purchase from custom in-store refrigerators.

"From pub runs to beer miles, there's an undeniable cultural connection between running and beer," said Joey Pointer, president and CEO of Fleet Feet. "Our customers turn to our local owners, operators and outfitters for advice and guidance on the latest running gear, apparel and accessories. This partnership with Athletic Brewing offers us another exciting opportunity to broaden what our customers can turn to us for in their pursuit of a healthy and active lifestyle, and I'm excited to see this come to life locally and identify where we have other opportunities to expand distribution."

Fleet Feet first opened its doors in Sacramento, Calif., in 1976. What began as a running store quickly transformed into a hub for the running community. Today, Fleet Feet's 186 stores across the country are a place of inspiration, showing people how Running Changes Everything®. Fleet Feet's continued growth is fueled by the brand's constant innovation, including its exclusive, proprietary outfitting experience, fit id®, which uses 3D foot scanning and dynamic pressure mapping, allowing Fleet Feet to offer personalized footwear solutions.

About Athletic Brewing

International Beer Challenge 2020 "Brewer of the Year North America," Athletic Brewing Company is reimagining beer for the modern, active adult. Their great-tasting craft brews let you enjoy the refreshing taste of craft beer, without the alcohol or the hangover. You can enjoy them anytime, anywhere, and still be healthy, active, and at your best; it's the very reason they started brewing them in the first place. With custom breweries on the east and west coasts, their lineup has earned accolades throughout the industry, even against full-strength beers, including the 2020 World Beer Award Gold medal for Run Wild. To top it all off, as part of the Athletic Brewing "Two for the Trails" initiative, 2% of all sales are donated to trail and park cleanups and maintenance. Additionally, as a part of their IMPACT Program, 1% of revenue goes to non-profit organizations that support positive impact and opportunity from the ground up in their communities.

Named by Fast Company Magazine as one of the "World's Most Innovative" companies in 2020, craft beer fans can find Athletic Brewing's revolutionary Upside Dawn Golden Ale, Run Wild IPA, and Free Wave Hazy IPA at major retailers in the U.S. They also ship directly to consumers at www.athleticbrewing.com, where craft beer lovers can purchase Athletic's full portfolio of flagships, seasonal, and specialty beers and also join the company's subscription offering – The Athletic Club.

Whether you've decided to cut alcohol out of your life for good, for a night, or just one drink, Athletic Brewing Company provides an option without compromises that you're guaranteed to enjoy.

About Fleet Feet

Founded in 1976, Fleet Feet is the largest franchisor of locally owned and operated running stores with 186 locations in 37 states and a national headquarters in Carrboro, N.C. Committed to offering personalized outfitting, robust running programs and rewards, community support and outreach, and 24 / 7 brand access at fleetfeet.com, each Fleet Feet location serves runners based on the belief that RUNNING CHANGES EVERYTHING®. Stay inspired, motivated, and connected @fleetfeet.

