Athletic Brewing Company to Release Inspiring New Documentary 'Inches to Miles'

Inches to Miles will debut on April 5, one day before IRONMAN® 70.3® Oceanside

MILFORD, Conn. and SAN DIEGO, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletic Brewing Company , America's largest non-alcoholic brewery, today announced the launch of its second documentary film Inches to Miles.

Making its debut at Regal Cinema in Oceanside, California on April 5, 2024, Inches to Miles is an inspiring feature-length film following three athletes as they prepare for and compete in the 2023 Athletic Brewing IRONMAN® Lake Placid. Faced with a variety of challenges, these athletes must find the courage to reach their goals through the power of community.

"Inches to Miles is a powerful story about the importance of community and the pursuit of progress." Post this

"Inches to Miles is a powerful story about the importance of community and the pursuit of progress," said Mason Gravley, Athletic Brewing's Lead Adventurer and the film's Executive Producer. "Nobody makes it to the finish alone, and this film beautifully illustrates the dedication required to achieve a goal, and the importance of having community support along the way."

Tickets for the debut screening are on sale now and can be purchased on Eventbrite for $10.00. Doors will open at 3:00 p.m. PDT and the film will begin at 3:30 p.m. PDT. A selection of Athletic brews will be provided.

Inches to Miles was directed and produced by Cole Heilborn of Port Side Productions. The official trailer can be viewed on YouTube . Athletic Brewing also plans to release the film digitally in June.

What: Inches to Miles, presented by Athletic Brewing Company

Inches to Miles, presented by Athletic Brewing Company Where: Regal Cinema (401 Mission Ave., Oceanside, CA. 92054)

Regal Cinema (401 Mission Ave., 92054) When: 3:00 p.m. PDT — 5:30 p.m. PDT

3:00 p.m. PDT — Tickets: https://tinyurl.com/2ecsx8bj

Trailer: https://tinyurl.com/4y4972wk

The debut of Inches to Miles marks the establishment of Athletic Brewing Co. Studios, which is dedicated to crafting compelling long-form storytelling content.

"At the heart of our ethos lies the belief that authentic narratives sourced from our growing community serve as powerful vehicles to convey our core values," added Gravley.

In addition to the release of Inches to Miles, Athletic Brewing recently announced the return of Personal Record , an awe-inspiring IPA crafted in collaboration with the IRONMAN® Triathlon Series. Athletic is the Official Non-Alcoholic Beer Provider of the IRONMAN® Global Series, and the title sponsor of IRONMAN® 70.3® Oceanside on April 6, 2024, and IRONMAN® Lake Placid on July 21, 2024.

Launched in 2018, Athletic Brewing is the number one non-alcoholic beer brand in the U.S., with over 18% market share and dollar sales growing more than 70%1.

To locate a U.S. retailer in your area, please visit the Athletic Brewing storefinder . Please follow Athletic Brewing on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , TikTok , X , and YouTube to stay up-to-date on all things Athletic.

About Athletic Brewing

Athletic Brewing Company is the largest and most decorated non-alcoholic brewery in America. Athletic is revolutionizing how modern adults drink by crafting game-changing NA beer that can be consumed anytime and anywhere. Launched in 2018, Athletic is now the number one non-alcoholic beer brand in America2 and a top 25 U.S. beer company3. Its award-winning brews are available at more than 50,000 retailers and 25,000 on-premise venues nationwide. Athletic operates custom breweries in Connecticut and California and donates up to $2 million annually to protecting and restoring outdoor spaces across the globe via its Two For The Trails program. Athletic is proudly a Certified B Corporation™. Learn more and shop at www.athleticbrewing.com .

1,2 NielsenIQ, Total US xAOC + Liq Plus + Conv, L26 Wks ending 2/24/24.

3 Circana Total US - Multi Outlet + Conv, CYTD ending 2/25/24

SOURCE Athletic Brewing Company