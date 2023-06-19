Athletic Footwear Market In US size to grow by USD 3,231.02 million from 2022 to 2027; Popularity of sports and fitness activities is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The athletic footwear market size in US is forecast to increase by USD 3,231.02 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 3.28%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the popularity of sports and fitness activities, a rise in the number of athletic tournaments, and growing mergers and acquisitions. The use of eco-friendly materials, waste reduction measures, and sustainable manufacturing techniques are all priorities for many athletic footwear companies. They can stand out from rivals and win over environmentally conscious customers thanks to this. As a result, the market is anticipated to grow rapidly over the course of the forecast period due to consumers' growing interest in fitness and sports activities. Download a Sample Report in Minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Athletic Footwear Market in US 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global athletic footwear market in US as a part of the global footwear market within the global textiles, apparel, and luxury goods industry.

Vendor Analysis: To increase their market presence, vendors are using a variety of strategies, including product/service launches, geographic expansion, strategic alliances, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

Vendor Offerings:

Adidas AG: The company offers athletic footwear products such as Ultraboost light shoes, Adizero Adios Pro 3, and Vigilar M.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Adidas AG, Amer Sports Corp., ASICS Corp., Avia, British Knights Int B.V., Brooks Sports Inc., Columbia Sportswear Co., Fila Holdings Corp, GEOX Spa, K Swiss Inc., Mizuno Corp., New Balance Athletics Inc., Newton Running Co. Inc., Nfinity Athletic LLC, Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Skechers USA Inc., Under Armour Inc., VF Corp., and Wolverine World Wide Inc.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Market Segmentation:

In the US athletic footwear market in 2022, the offline sector held the largest market share. Hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialty shops, and department stores are all part of the offline distribution channel. Customers prefer offline distribution methods because they can choose from a wide selection of athletic shoes at various price points.

Hypermarkets, supermarkets, and department stores are where consumers prefer to purchase athletic footwear. Consumers can select from a large selection of products, carefully assess them, and get the assistance and information they need from customer service representatives. These shops draw customers because they offer a wide range of goods at reasonable or reduced prices, and they are handy for those who prefer to shop in physical stores. Popular athletic footwear brands are sold by specialty shops through their outlets. Employees of specialty retailers who sell products have in-depth product knowledge and can give customers comprehensive product information. As a result, consumers prefer to buy athletic footwear from specialty retailers. The US athletic footwear market is driven by an increase in specialty shops. By expanding their business in numerous locations, vendors can also increase their offline sales. This enables them to efficiently increase product sales and serve all consumer segments across a wide geographic area. Therefore, increasing offline sales will have a positive effect on the growth of the US athletic footwear market during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

Key Drivers:

Popularity of sports and fitness activities: The growing focus on fitness and health is one of the main factors propelling the US athletic footwear market. Due to the high prevalence of obesity and other lifestyle diseases in the US, regular exercise and physical activity are becoming increasingly important. This pattern has increased the demand for athletic footwear made to support physical activity, such as running shoes, training shoes, and other sports-specific footwear. Many Americans regularly engage in sports and fitness-related activities thanks to the country's vibrant sports culture. Due to this, demand for specialized athletic footwear has increased for a variety of sports and fitness endeavors, including cross-training, basketball, and tennis. By utilizing environmentally friendly materials, cutting waste, and implementing sustainable manufacturing techniques, many athletic footwear brands place a high priority on sustainability. They can stand out from rivals and win over environmentally conscious customers thanks to this. In light of this, the athletic footwear market in the US is anticipated to experience rapid growth over the course of the forecast period due to consumers' growing interest in sports and fitness activities.

Growing mergers and acquisition

Major Trends:

Rising popularity of sustainability: The athletic footwear market has been affected by consumers' growing concern over how the products they purchase affect the environment. To appeal to customers who care about the environment, brands invest in environmentally friendly materials, production techniques, and packaging. Due to the shift toward environmentally friendly products and the increased emphasis on reducing carbon footprints, consumers have begun to demand footwear that is both sustainable and eco-friendly. Sports shoe companies are constantly working to improve product performance, such as comfort and durability, by introducing new materials and technologies. Consumer interest and loyalty will probably increase for brands that can use eco-friendly materials and manufacturing techniques in their footwear products. Athletic footwear is created by manufacturers in the athletic footwear industry using low-carbon-footprint materials like synthetic and faux leather that is ethically sourced. Nike, Inc. to lessen the carbon footprint of its products, has started a shoe recycling program. Therefore, the growing environmental awareness could have a positive effect on the expansion of the athletic footwear market in the US over the course of the forecast period.

Frequent Product launches

Key Challenges:

Increasing competition among players: Consumers now have access to an increasing number of athletic footwear brands and products, making it more challenging for businesses to stand out in a crowded market. Additionally, some customers are becoming more price-sensitive and open to switching brands in search of the best deals, making it challenging for businesses to foster brand loyalty and maintain market share. Shoes that can be worn in a variety of settings and are both functional and comfortable are becoming more and more popular with consumers. They are therefore switching to more stylish and fashionable casual and lifestyle footwear options. Additionally, consumers want products with individualized features and advantages, which makes it difficult for businesses to provide these on a large scale. In order to stay competitive, this trend puts pressure on athletic footwear companies to innovate and provide more stylish and functional products. Therefore, during the forecast period, the market's growth may be hampered by the growing competition.

Threat from counterfeit products

What are the key data covered in this Athletic Footwear Market report In US?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Athletic Footwear Market In US between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Athletic Footwear Market size In US and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Athletic Footwear Market across US

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Athletic Footwear Market vendors In US

Athletic Footwear Market Scope in US Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.28% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,231.02 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.54 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adidas AG, Amer Sports Corp., ASICS Corp., Avia, British Knights Int B.V., Brooks Sports Inc., Columbia Sportswear Co., Fila Holdings Corp, GEOX Spa, K Swiss Inc., Mizuno Corp., New Balance Athletics Inc., Newton Running Co. Inc., Nfinity Athletic LLC, Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Skechers USA Inc., Under Armour Inc., VF Corp., and Wolverine World Wide Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

