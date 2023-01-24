Athletic Footwear Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 185.09 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 4.60% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Athletic Footwear Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research® recently published a report, "Athletic Footwear Market" By Product Type (Running Shoes, Sports Shoes), By Distribution Channel (Sports and Athletic Goods Stores, Supermarket/Hypermarket), By End User (Men, Women), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Athletic Footwear Market size was valued at USD 123.48 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 185.09 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.60% from 2023 to 2030.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=31095

Browse in-depth TOC on "Athletic Footwear Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Athletic Footwear Market Overview

Athletic footwear is destined for use in sports, exercise, and recreational activities such as racquetball, jogging, and aerobic dancing. Athletic shoes include shoes for running, basketball, and tennis, among other sports, but exclude shoes for football (soccer) and rugby. The shoes themselves are made of pliable material and typically have a rubber sole. While the original design was simple, manufacturers have since customised athletic shoes for the various sports that they can be used for.

The Athletic Footwear Market is expected to grow due to increased awareness about the health benefits of sports and fitness activities, which help to reduce the risks of various illnesses such as obesity, depression, diabetes, and others. Changing consumer lifestyles, rising disposable income, and a growing retail e-commerce sector globally are also expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

The development of new and innovative shoes, technological advancements, and growing public awareness of the value of wearing the proper footwear to prevent leg and muscle injuries are all contributing to the growth of athletic shoes. Emerging fashion trends, particularly among young people, to wear branded athletic footwear, also have an impact on the market's expansion.

Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements that interests the client. The "Global Athletic Footwear Market" is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The "Global Athletic Footwear Market" study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Puma SE, Adidas AG, Under Armour Inc., Nike Inc., ASICS Corporation, Fila Inc., Lotto Sport Italia S.p.A., New Balance Athletics Inc., Vans, and Reebok International.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Athletic Footwear Market into Product Type, Distribution Channel, End Users, and Geography.

Athletic Footwear Market, by Product Type

Running Shoes



Sports Shoes



Trekking/Hiking Shoes



Others

Athletic Footwear Market, by Distribution Channel

Sports and Athletic Goods Stores



Supermarket/Hypermarket



Online Retail Stores



Others

Athletic Footwear Market, by End User

Men



Women



Kids

Athletic Footwear Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Sustainable Footwear Market By End User (Men, Women), By Type (Athletic, Non-athletic), By Geography, And Forecast

Sports And Fitness Wears Market By Product (Sports Apparel, Fitness Apparel), By Application (Professional Athletic, Amateur Sport), By Geography, And Forecast

Knee Support Market By Product (Functional Braces, Rehabilitative Braces, Prophylactic Braces), By Application (Knee Ligament Injury, Athletic Activity, Arthritis), By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics), By Geography, And Forecast

Football Athletic Footwear Market By Product (Men, Women), By Application (Professional Athletic, Amateur Athletic), By Geography, And Forecast

15 Major Sports Shoes Brands trekking on the American soil

Visualize Athletic Footwear Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research® provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information-enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SMEs offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductors & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Verified Market Research