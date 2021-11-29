Athletic Footwear Market to grow by USD 4.38 billion from 2020 to 2025 | Growth in Online Retailing of Athletic Footwear to Boost Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Athletic Footwear Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our athletic footwear market report covers the following areas:

Athletic Footwear Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. adidas AG, Admiral Sportswear Ltd., ASICS Corp., Brooks Sports Inc., Fila Holdings Corp., Mizuno Corp., Under Armour Inc., VF Corp., Wolverine World Wide Inc., and Woodland Worldwide are some of the major market participants.

Athletic Footwear Market 2021-2025:Drivers & Challenges

The growth in online retailing of athletic footwear, the growing focus on DTC channel expansion by vendors, and the rise in the number of athletic tournaments will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the increasing labor costs will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Athletic Footwear Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Athletic Footwear Market 2021-2025: Key Regions & Revenue Generating Segment

43% of the market's growth will originate from APAC. China is a key market for athletic footwear in the region. The increasing demand for sport-inspired and sport-specific footwear, the rising number of international sports events, and the growing participation of women in sports, fitness, and other athletic events will facilitate the athletic footwear market growth in APAC.

The athletic footwear market share growth by the offline segment will be significant for revenue-generating. Technavio report entails detailed information on all segments in store for vendors, which will assist in creating efficient business plans.

Athletic Footwear Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist athletic footwear market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the athletic footwear market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the athletic footwear market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of athletic footwear market vendors

Athletic Footwear Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.07% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 4.38 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) -0.45 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled adidas AG, Admiral Sportswear Ltd., ASICS Corp., Brooks Sports Inc., Fila Holdings Corp., Mizuno Corp., Under Armour Inc., VF Corp., Wolverine World Wide Inc., and Woodland Worldwide Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

