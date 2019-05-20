Athletic Footwear Market to Witness Vigorous Expansion by 2023 | Key Players: FILA Korea, NIKE, Puma, Adidas, VF Corporation, & ASICS Corporation: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Athletic Footwear Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Athletic footwear is exclusively used during physical or other sports activities to prevent injuries and enhance performance. It is made of leather, rubber, or synthetic material.

The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of athletic footwear market are rising awareness among populace regarding health fitness and an increasing number of programs promoting fitness awareness among populace. However, rising environmental concern regarding use of synthetic rubber might restrain an overall market growth in the years to come. Athletic footwear market is segmented based on product type, distribution channel, end-user, and region.

Hiking and backpacking shoes, specialty sports shoes, running and walking shoes, and other product types are explored in athletic footwear market. Running and walking shoe segment may account for a substantial market share of athletic footwear and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason could be rising inclination of consumers towards jogging and walking to maintain a good physique and health.

Based on distribution channel, supermarket & hypermarket, specialty stores, online stores, shoe stores, and others classify athletic footwear market. The market is categorized based on end-users like kids, men, and women. Men sector may account for the substantial market share of athletic footwear and is estimated to continue its dominance in the years to come. The reason could be rising participation of men in physical and sports activities.

Athletic footwear market is segmented geographically into Americas (North America, South America), Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, New Zealand, and Australia), Middle East (UAE, Saudi, and Qatar) and Africa (South Africa).

Globally, Europe may account for the substantial market share of athletic footwear and is estimated to lead overall market in the years to come. The reason behind an overall market growth could be rising awareness among consumers regarding benefits of health fitness, presence of key manufacturers in the region, and growing number of sports activities in the region.

North America and the Asia Pacific are also estimated to have a positive influence on future growth. North America is the second largest region with significant market share. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. The aspects that may be ascribed to the growth comprise rising consumer inclination towards fitness and developing sports industries in the region.

The key players of athletic footwear market are FILA Korea, Ltd., NIKE, Inc., VF Corporation, New Balance Athletics, Inc., Under Armour, Inc., Skechers USA Inc., Wolverine World Wide, Inc., ASICS Corporation, Puma SE, and Adidas AG. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition.

Global Market for athletic footwear to 2023 offers detailed coverage of athletic footwear industry and presents main market trends. The market research gives historical and forecast market size, demand and production forecasts, end-use demand details, price trends, and company shares of the leading athletic footwear producers to provide exhaustive coverage of the athletic footwear.

