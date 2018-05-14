Athletic Footwear Market Worth $95.14 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 5.1%: Grand View Research, Inc.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg )



Major global sports events such as Olympics, ICC Cricket World Cup, National Basketball Association (NBA) league, FIFA World Cup, and The Championships, Wimbledon play an imperative role in fuelling demand for athletic footwear. It has been observed that the market witnessed a higher growth rate during the years when Olympics (both summer and winter) took place, that is during 2012, 2014, and 2016, owing to training and participation of aspiring as well as established athletes and sportspersons.

Athletic footwear is typically made up of three primary components, namely upper section, mid sole, and outsole. Major players, such as Adidas AG; Nike, Inc.; and Under Armour, Inc. are innovating upper section of shoes using the 3D printing technology.

The mid sole plays an important role as it is responsible for ensuring stability and providing cushioning to users. Prominent manufacturers have been focusing on enhancing the mid sole to ensure the comfort of athletes. For instance, Adidas AG adopted the Boost technology over the traditional Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA)-based technology. The Boost technology is based on using capsules of Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU), an elastomer possessing high abrasion rate, high flexibility levels, and longer life as compared to conventional EVA.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Running shoes are anticipated to register the highest shipments by 2025 at around 392 million units

The sports shoes segment was valued at around USD 18.3 billion in 2017 and is likely to post the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The kids segment is poised to exhibit the highest CAGR of 6.3% in terms of revenue during the forecast period

The North America region accounted for the largest revenue share in the market in 2017 and is projected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period

The key players in the industry include Nike, Inc.; Adidas AG; Under Armour, Inc.; and Puma SE.

Grand View Research has segmented the global athletic footwear market into category, gender, and distribution channel.

Athletic Footwear Category Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Aerobic Shoes Running Shoes Walking Shoes Trekking & Hiking Shoes Sports Shoes Football Basketball Tennis Rugby & American football Cricket Baseball Ice Hockey Others

Athletic Footwear Gender Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Men Women Kids

Athletic Footwear Retail Channel Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Brick & Mortar E-commerce

Athletic Footwear Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. Asia Pacific Australia China India Japan Latin America Brazil Mexico Middle East & Africa



