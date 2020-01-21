Athletic Republic at Kennedy Athletics Opening Soon

COMMERCE TWP, Mich., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletes in the Northwest Metro Detroit area will soon have a better way to train and to achieve their goals. Kennedy Athletics will be opening in Commerce and will feature Athletic Republic, the leading sports performance training franchise. Athletes of all ages looking to gain an edge will now have access to science-based training methods proven to increase speed, power, agility, and stamina. The new center will offer free training trials the week of January 27th and a grand opening celebration is scheduled for Saturday, February 8, 10:00 am to 3:00 pm.

Scholastic athletes can prepare for their next competitive season at Kennedy Athletics with the Acceleration Training program, which can be tailored to meet the needs of specific sports, including soccer, volleyball, baseball, track and softball. The new center will in particular specialize in training for hockey utilizing a skating treadmill and lacrosse, with which they have extensive coaching experience.

Adults can take advantage of the AR-FIT program to stay in shape, get stronger, and move better. In addition, the Return2Play training program will fully prepare individuals for a return to activity or competition following ACL surgery. The 16,600 sq ft facility will also offer turf and other facility rentals, Virtual Reality training, cryotherapy, PT services and a cycling program. Seasonal sport-specific camps and clinics will also be offered, as well as college recruitment guidance for student-athletes wanting to play at the next level. The new center is located at 2001 Davallo Drive in Commerce.

Kennedy Athletics is owned and operated by Ginger and Tim Kennedy, parents of local student athletes with deep roots in the community who are invested in elevating the athleticism of all in the area. Ginger has been a teacher and coach for over 20 years and is passionate about helping young athletes prosper and develop as they grow in their sport. Tim is an avid lifelong athlete, playing various high school sports and college lacrosse. He played with the Detroit Rugby Football Club for nearly 30 years, and has coached youth football, lacrosse and rugby. They'll be joined by a staff that's knowledgeable in exercise science and has high-level experience in football, hockey, tennis, lacrosse, track and field, and endurance sports.

According to Ginger, "Kennedy Athletics is dedicated to enhancing your abilities, no matter your level. We want to bring the community together to enjoy sports and camaraderie while advancing everyone's game."

Members of the community are invited to schedule a free trial by calling the center at 248-716-1700, or to take advantage of introductory pricing before February 9. For more information, please visit https://kennedy.athleticrepublic.com .

SOURCE Athletic Republic