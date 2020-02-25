Athletic Republic Coming to Columbus

DUBLIN, Ohio, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletic Republic, the leading sports performance training franchise, is opening a new center in Dublin, Ohio in early May of 2020. Local athletes of all ages will now have access to science-based training methods proven to increase speed, power, agility, and stamina.

The new facility just north of Columbus will draw on Athletic Republic's three decades of experience in sports performance training. Scholastic athletes can prepare for their next competitive season with AR's Acceleration Training, which can be tailored to meet the needs of specific sports, including football soccer, lacrosse, volleyball, baseball, softball, and track. Adults can take advantage of the AR-FIT program to stay in shape, get stronger, and move better. In addition, a Return2Play training program will be available to fully prepare individuals for a return to full activity or competition following ACL or lower extremity surgery.

Athletic Republic Dublin will be located at 6175 Shamrock Court in Dublin. The 6200-square foot facility will feature a roomy turf area and a workout area housing AR's specialized equipment. The small-group classes will be run by certified trainers who will implement training programs designed to address the specific needs of individual athletes; local coaches can also take advantage of team training programs.

Athletic Republic Dublin is owned and operated by General Manager Andrew Coutts. Andrew played Division 3 lacrosse at Ohio Wesleyan University and currently coaches the Dublin Scioto Boys' Varsity lacrosse program. He'll be joined by a training staff with experience in football, baseball, and soccer, among other sports.

"I am excited to bring Athletic Republic to the Columbus area and be able to help young athletes and active adults achieve their sports and fitness goals," says Andrew. "As a resident of Dublin, I am also very proud to bring a new business into our thriving community."

About Athletic Republic

Athletic Republic is the nation's leading sports performance training franchisor with 85 locations and more than one million athletes trained. It is the premier destination for individualized, sport-specific training for athletes of all ages and abilities who seek to improve their speed, power, agility and stamina. For more information, visit www.athleticrepublic.com.

