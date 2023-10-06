Athletic Republic Grand Opening in Rockwall, TX

Local Family Expands Sports Performance Training in Rockwall and Strategic Partnership with AmeriSports Rockwall Announced

ROCKWALL, Texas, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletic Republic, a leading provider of sports performance training, is thrilled to announce the Grand Opening of its newest flagship facility in Rockwall, Texas, on October 6th and 7th, 2023. This state-of-the-art training center is poised to revolutionize athletic development in the Dallas community.

In addition to the Grand Opening celebration, Athletic Republic is proud to unveil its strategic partnership with AmeriSports Rockwall, a prominent name in the local sports industry. This alliance aims to enhance the sports training landscape in Rockwall by combining Athletic Republic's cutting-edge training methodologies with AmeriSports' extensive experience in sports recreation and community clubs. This partnership is a testament to the shared commitment of Athletic Republic and AmeriSports Rockwall in nurturing athletic talent and promoting physical wellness within the Rockwall community. By harnessing the expertise of both organizations, athletes of all levels can expect a comprehensive approach to training, injury prevention, and performance enhancement.

Event Details:

Date/Time: Friday October 6th 3-7pm & Saturday October 7th 9am-2pm, 2023

Location: Athletic Republic Rockwall + AmeriSports Rockwall

Address: 3101 Fit Sport Life Blvd, Rockwall, Texas 75032

Located off I-30 exit 70 Corporate Crossing, the 66,000-square foot sports facility features AmeriSports Basketball, Volleyball, and Pickleball courts and cheer gym, and an attached Athletic Republic training facility with over 30 yards of turf, a recovery area of Hyperice and NormaTec tools, and proprietary training equipment for all athletes. Its innovative training center focuses on one's metabolic, neurologic, and muscular systems in order for athletes to maximize their abilities like power, strength, agility and achieve their sports performance goals.

The new facility will draw on Athletic Republic's three decades of experience in sports performance training known locally as Frappier Acceleration. Scholastic, collegiate, and even pro athletes can prepare for their next competitive season with AR's Acceleration Training, which can be tailored to meet the needs of specific sports, including football, soccer, lacrosse, volleyball, baseball, softball, and track. Adults can take advantage of the AR-FIT program to stay in shape, get stronger, and move better, as well as ACL bridge, recovery programs, and private & team training.

Athletic Republic Rockwall is owned and operated by Jhony and Dahlia Lopez. In 1981 Jhony came to the United States from Colombia, South America to pursue a better future, and had the desire to make the most of this opportunity. His wife, Dahlia, grew up as a migrant farm worker in the Rio Grande Valley of south Texas. She has a very strong work ethic that was instilled in her from a young age. They met at church, fell in love, married, and were blessed with their beautiful daughter, Jessica, who also followed her mother's passion for teaching. They will be celebrating their 35th wedding anniversary this year in addition to celebrating the grand opening of their new training facility. "My wife and I have a passion for teach kids and giving them the opportunities they deserve with sports training" says Lopez, "Nothing brings me greater happiness than seeing an athlete perform at their highest level possible. Now we can bring a proven method for athletes to turn potential into performance."

"Jhony & Dahlia are the quintessential example of what we look for in our partners at Athletic Republic," said CEO Charlie Graves. "We're extremely grateful to expand in the Dallas market with such an impressive franchise partner and strategic development partnership with AmeriSports."

Athletic Republic Rockwall is open six days a week (Mon-Sat) and available for private training and team training. Interested athletes are encouraged to take advantage of special Founder's pricing options, which will be in effect for only a limited time after the grand opening. For more information on Athletic Republic Rockwall, AmeriSports, hours and memberships, please visit www.Rockwall.AthleticRepublic.com or call (469) 653-3345.

About Athletic Republic

Athletic Republic is the nation's premier destination for individualized, sport-specific training. With technologically advanced equipment, Athletic Republic tracks and showcases the improvements an athlete experiences through their training regimen. The brand is the leading sports performance franchisor, with over 80 training centers and over two million athletes trained in the program. It is the premier destination for individualized, sport-specific training for athletes of all ages and abilities who seek to improve their speed, power, stability, agility, strength and stamina. For more information, visit www.athleticrepublic.com.

About AmeriSports Rockwall

AmeriSports Rockwall is a brand new sports facility in Rockwall, TX, providing volleyball, basketball, pickleball courts, and cheer gym for indoor sports recreation and clubs. Where sports and community become one. For more information, visit https://www.amerisports.net .

