Athletic Republic Now Open in Reno

RENO, Nev., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nevada athletes of all ages now have access to science-based training methods proven to increase speed, power, agility, stability, strength, and stamina. Athletic Republic Reno , a new sports performance training center in Reno, NV, has opened its doors to the public this week.

The new facility will draw on Athletic Republic's three decades of experience in sports performance training. Scholastic, collegiate, and even pro athletes can prepare for their next competitive season with AR's Acceleration Training, which can be tailored to meet the needs of specific sports, including football, soccer, lacrosse, volleyball, baseball, softball, basketball, gymnastics, and track. Adults can take advantage of the AR-FIT program to stay in shape, get stronger, and move better.

Athletic Republic Reno is located at 9333 Double R Blvd, Suite 1500, Reno, NV 89521. The 3,800-square-foot facility features a roomy turf area and a workout area housing AR's specialized proprietary equipment. The small-group classes will be run by certified trainers who will implement training programs designed to address the specific needs of individual athletes; local coaches can also take advantage of team training programs.

Trial workouts are available by reservation only. Following the opening, the center will be available for free trial workouts by individuals and teams of all ages. Interested athletes are encouraged to take advantage of special Founder Member's pricing options, up to 20% off for life which expires at midnight December 16th.

Athletic Republic Reno is owned and operated by Jeff Heinemann, a local Reno resident and practicing Anesthesiologist for over 20 years. He owns several businesses within fitness that specialize in high-tech, smart, and efficient personal training. He has 2 kids active in sports in Reno and enjoys many sports and outdoor activities. They're excited to bring cutting-edge sports performance training to Reno and surrounding communities. "I believe in the power of sports to be a strong motivator and tool for personal growth," comments Heinemann. "My desire is to see youth and adult athletes, here in northern Nevada, reach their full athletic potential, achieve their athletic dreams, and to become more resilient to injury."

Joining Jeff is Jen Mavis, Director of Sports Training, born and raised in Reno with over 20 years of experience helping athletes reach their goals, with her Masters in Exercise Science & Health Promotion. Additionally, Danielle Oliver, General Manager of AR Reno, joins the team with her MBA and passion for sports and youth athletics, as a mom and local Reno resident. Most all of our trainers were collegiate scholarship athletes of some kind and have been through the recruiting process. Many have also spent time coaching various sports and have their degrees and some Masters in exercise science.

Athletic Republic is the nation's leading sports performance training franchisor with 85 locations and more than two million athletes trained. It is the premier destination for individualized, sport-specific training for athletes of all ages and abilities who seek to improve their speed, power, agility, strength and stamina. For more information, visit www.athleticrepublic.com.

