Athletic Republic Opening Facility in Cincinnati

BLUE ASH, Ohio, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Cincinnati athletes will soon have a better way to train and achieve their athletic goals. Athletic Republic, the leading sports performance training franchise, is opening in Blue Ash in early February of 2020. Athletes of all ages will now have access to science-based training methods proven to increase speed, power, agility, and stamina.

The new facility will draw on Athletic Republic's three decades of experience in sports performance training. Scholastic athletes can prepare for their next competitive season with AR's Acceleration Training, which can be tailored to meet the needs of specific sports, including soccer, lacrosse, volleyball, baseball, softball, and track. AR Blue Ash will in particular specialize in training for hockey, utilizing both a synthetic ice sheet and a skating treadmill.

Adults can take advantage of the AR-FIT program to stay in shape, get stronger, and move better. All classes are run by certified trainers who provide individualized training in small group settings. In addition, a Return2Play training program will be available to fully prepare individuals for a return to full activity or competition following ACL or lower extremity surgery. Turf and other facility rentals will also be available.

Athletic Republic Blue Ash will be located at 10861 Millington Court in Blue Ash. The 6000-square foot facility will feature specialized equipment, a roomy turf area, and a synthetic ice sheet. Classes will be run by certified trainers who implement training programs designed to address the specific needs of individual athletes; local coaches can also take advantage of team training programs.

Athletic Republic Blue Ash is owned and operated by General Manager Zachary James. An experienced trainer with both Athletic Republic and CSCS certifications, Zach is a former collegiate competitor in football and rugby, a local football coach, and holds a degree in Exercise Science from Carthage College. He is partnering with several members of his family, all of whom are passionate about sports, to bring Athletic Republic to the area.

"We are very excited to be part of offering the proven AR experience to the Blue Ash community and Greater Cincinnati area," says Zach. "Our area has a history of producing high-achieving athletes and we think, by partnering with Athletic Republic, our family can help continue this tradition for aspiring young as well as seasoned athletes. We chose this area to allow us to offer the maximum number of athletes an opportunity to achieve all that is possible."

About Athletic Republic

Athletic Republic is the nation's leading sports performance training franchisor with 85 locations and more than one million athletes trained. It is the premier destination for individualized, sport-specific training for athletes of all ages and abilities. Athletic Republic is rooted in science and uses its proven "Test-Teach-Train" philosophy alongside proprietary equipment and technology to help athletes improve their speed, power, agility and stamina. For more information, visit www.athleticrepublic.com.

