Athletic Republic Opens New Center in North Dallas

DALLAS, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletic Republic, the leading name in adult fitness and sports performance training, is excited to announce the opening of its new training center located at 13621 Neutron Rd, Farmers Branch, TX 75244. This sports training facility will offer a range of specialized training programs designed to help athletes of all ages improve their performance and prevent injuries.

Athletic Republic North Dallas follows an evidence-based approach to helping every athlete reach their potential. Results are achieved by following its TEST-TEACH-TRAIN-TRACK methodology, utilizing proprietary equipment, and adapting each individual's training program based on regular athlete assessments the facility offers a variety of programs, including Acceleration, AR-FIT, Enhanced Training, Private Training, and Return 2 Play and encourages anyone interested in learning to they may get better, to schedule a free training trial.

"We are thrilled to bring Athletic Republic's proven training techniques to North Dallas," said Dave Woods, Owner and General Manager. "Our methods are designed to improve speed, quickness, jumping abilities, strength, cardiovascular development, and overall efficiency of movement."

Vince Chase, co-owner and Head Trainer, added, "Our goal is to enhance sports performance in the North Dallas community. With our comprehensive training programs and advanced equipment, athletes will be able to achieve their personal bests."

The North Dallas Center is committed to providing individualized training sessions, injury prevention programs, and recovery support. The ACL Bridge program is one of the standout offerings, helping athletes recover from knee injuries and return to competition stronger than before.

Charlie Graves, the CEO of Athletic Republic, expressed his enthusiasm about the expansion: "We are excited about Athletic Republic North Dallas joining the Athletic Republic network as our second location in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, following the successful opening of Athletic Republic Rockwall in October 2023. It's fantastic to see the growth and expansion in Texas, and we look forward to helping more athletes achieve their goals."

Athletic Republic North Dallas will host VIP grand opening events and offer special Founding Member discounts. Interested individuals are encouraged to join the pre-opening list to receive the latest updates and exclusive offers.

For more information, visit North Dallas Athletic Republic or contact the center at (469) 945-6683.

About Athletic Republic: Athletic Republic is a leader in sports performance training, dedicated to helping athletes achieve their goals through scientifically-based training protocols and state-of-the-art equipment. With a focus on individualized training, Athletic Republic has been at the forefront of athlete development for over 30 years.

Contact: Athletic Republic North Dallas 13621 Neutron Rd Farmers Branch, TX 75244 Phone: (469) 945-6683 Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Athletic Republic