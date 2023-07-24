ATHLETICA SPORT SYSTEMS INC. AND LEDFOIL REVOLUTIONIZE ICE RINK ADVERTISING WITH UNDER-ICE LED SCREENS

Athletica Sport Systems Inc.

24 Jul, 2023

The patented LedFoil technology is completely new and unique to the North American market.

WATERLOO, ON and HELSINKI, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - LedFoil and Athletica Sport Systems Inc. are pleased to announce a strategic partnership that will fundamentally change the game of ice rink advertising.

The LedFoil LED screen technology turns static under-ice advertisements into moving visual content, e.g. logo carousels, videos, animations ー and more. Think big screen advertising under the ice, and eyes, of massive arena audiences. This embedded under-ice product is designed either as a stand-alone or as a seamless integration to existing LED banners, ribbons, and score board systems.

Interchangeable advertising content effectively multiplies revenue streams. Instead of selling a single ad for the season, venues are able to customize their in-game messaging in a way never before possible.

Until now, static and thus permanent cardboard ads have been installed under the ice during the off-season summer months. With LedFoil's LED screens content can be varied and targeted for each event, sponsor and audience throughout the season.

"With LedFoil's technology, we are able to better serve not only our customers and partners, but the general audiences attending ice rink events as well. The vast variety of content playable on under-ice LED screens allows us to elevate the entire experience to a whole new level", said Andrew McRae, Chief Executive Officer of Athletica Sport Systems.

The technology is proprietary to LedFoil, to which the company holds several patents. Athletica Sport Systems Inc. is the only provider of the service in North America.

ABOUT LED FOIL

LedFoil Finland Oy is a Finnish technology company developing LED displays for incredibly challenging conditions such as ice. The displays are based on LedFoil's technology, which enables the realization of fragile and light and transparent and flexible displays. LedFoil's technology has been patented in Europe, North America, and Asia in 14 countries.

To learn more, please visit LED Foil's website.

ABOUT ATHLETICA

Athletica, a leader in arena services is a designer, manufacturer, and installer of dasher board systems for hockey arenas and multi-sport athletic facilities, serving the professional, semi-pro and community end-markets. Headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, the company also has offices in Minneapolis, Minnesota and Vancouver, British Columbia. Athletica is the Preferred Rink Equipment Supplier to the National Hockey League (NHL), American Hockey League (AHL) and USA Hockey.

To learn more, please visit Athletica's website.

