Athletico Physical Therapy and Ballet Des Moines Announce New Partnership

OAK BROOK, Ill., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Midwest-based Athletico Physical Therapy, a leading provider of the highest quality orthopedic rehabilitation services to communities, employers and athletes, today announced a new partnership with Ballet Des Moines, Iowa's only resident ballet company. Athletico will serve as the Official Physical Therapy Provider for Ballet Des Moines during the upcoming 2024-2025 season.

The partnership aims to enhance the health and performance of Ballet Des Moines dancers as they take the stage this fall. Throughout the season, Athletico therapists specializing in Performing Arts Rehabilitation will provide performers with onsite injury management, prevention services, and education resources during Ballet Des Moines rehearsals and performances.

"We are thrilled to have Athletico as a partner to support the health and well-being of our dancers," said Tom Mattingly, Artistic Director, Ballet Des Moines. "Their donation of time and services will no doubt contribute to the development of Ballet Des Moines, ensuring that our dancers continue to leap forward under the best of care."

Joelle Gallick, Market Development Manager at Athletico, added: "We look forward to growing our impact in the local performing arts community through our partnership with Ballet Des Moines. Our team's involvement extends beyond treatment of dance-related injuries. We are here to support and empower dancers with the tools and education they need to perform at the highest level all season."

Ballet Des Moines performs a season of main-stage productions, outreach events and regional touring. Regular venues include the beautifully restored Hoyt Sherman Place Theater and the Des Moines Civic Center.

About Athletico Physical Therapy

For more than 30 years, Athletico Physical Therapy has helped communities overcome musculoskeletal (MSK) pain with more than 900 convenient locations in 24 states and the District of Columbia. Recognized for its industry-leading patient satisfaction scores, Athletico is committed providing the highest quality rehabilitation services that result in optimal health outcomes for patients. To support patients in addressing and preventing MSK pain faster and more efficiently, Athletico offers greater access to care through free assessments without a prescription or referral. For more information on Athletico's services, including physical and occupational therapy, employer solutions, athletic training, and over 50 specialty health services,, visit www.athletico.com

About Ballet Des Moines

Ballet Des Moines is a leading regional dance company that attracts the most in-demand choreographers and hundreds of international applicants for company and trainee positions each year. Ballet Des Moines' vision is to create experiences that inspire and connect people from all walks of life, modeling authentic inclusion in their performance and educational programming by focusing on access, by lifting up relevant and underrepresented stories, and by forging collaborations fostered in trust, humility, and artistry. For more information on upcoming performances, visit: https://www.balletdesmoines.org/

