Athletico Physical Therapy and Grand Rapids Ballet Announce Partnership

OAK BROOK, Ill., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Midwest-based Athletico Physical Therapy, a leading provider of the highest quality orthopedic rehabilitation services to communities, employers and athletes, today announced a new partnership with Grand Rapids Ballet (GRB), Michigan's first professional ballet company. Athletico will serve as the Official Physical Therapy Provider for GRB during the 2023-2024 season, including The Nutcracker set to open on December 9, 2023.

Athletico is proud to be the Official Physical Therapy Provider for Grand Rapids Ballet.

As part of the agreement, Athletico's Performing Arts Rehabilitation Program specialists will provide onsite coverage at GRB rehearsals and performances to support the company with dance-related injury management and prevention throughout the season.

"Grand Rapids Ballet's professional dancers have received exceptional treatment from Athletico for some time," said John C. Ferraro, Company and Facilities Manager for Grand Rapids Ballet. "We are now very pleased to be working exclusively with the Athletico team to provide specialized physical therapy services to our entire company of dancers."

Shannon Lubs, PT, DPT, Clinic Manager and Performing Arts Rehabilitation Specialist at Athletico, added: "We are delighted to expand our partnership with Grand Rapids Ballet for this upcoming season. Professional dance is physically demanding, and these athletes require an incredible amount of technical skill and artistry to perform at the highest level. Our specialists are trained in dance-specific injury treatment and prevention to help ensure they can take the stage injury free."

Founded in 1971, GRB is Michigan's only professional classical ballet company, consisting of 20 professional dancers and an additional apprentice and trainee program. For more information on upcoming performances, visit: https://grballet.com.

About Athletico Physical Therapy

Athletico Physical Therapy is a leading provider of the highest quality orthopedic rehabilitation services to communities, employers and athletes. With the recent acquisition of Pivot Physical Therapy, Athletico operates more than 900 locations in 24 states and the District of Columbia. We are committed to our patients and referring physicians through our patient-centric focus, inclusive work environment, and attention to quality and high standard of care. Delivering market-leading patient outcomes and satisfaction are at the core of what we do, as measured by our industry leading patient satisfaction scores and recognition as a National Top-Tier Provider by the CMS Quality Payment Program. We are also passionate about giving back to the communities we serve through outreach, volunteer and fundraising initiatives supported by the Athletico Cares Foundation. Our comprehensive services include physical and occupational therapy, workers' compensation and onsite employer services, athletic training, and over 50 specialty services, including free assessments, pelvic health, spine health, hand therapy, concussion management, and more. For more information, or to find an Athletico clinic near you, visit www.athletico.com.

About Grand Rapids Ballet:

Grand Rapids Ballet , Michigan's only professional classical ballet company, is committed to lifting the human spirit through the art of dance under experienced leadership. Grand Rapids Ballet, along with its Grand Rapids Ballet School and Junior Company, continues a rich history marked by steady growth, a commitment to excellence, and strong community support.

