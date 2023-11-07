Athletico Physical Therapy and Grand Rapids Ballet Announce Partnership

News provided by

Athletico Physical Therapy

07 Nov, 2023, 14:01 ET

OAK BROOK, Ill., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Midwest-based Athletico Physical Therapy, a leading provider of the highest quality orthopedic rehabilitation services to communities, employers and athletes, today announced a new partnership with Grand Rapids Ballet (GRB), Michigan's first professional ballet company. Athletico will serve as the Official Physical Therapy Provider for GRB during the 2023-2024 season, including The Nutcracker set to open on December 9, 2023.

Continue Reading
Athletico is proud to be the Official Physical Therapy Provider for Grand Rapids Ballet.
Athletico is proud to be the Official Physical Therapy Provider for Grand Rapids Ballet.

As part of the agreement, Athletico's Performing Arts Rehabilitation Program specialists will provide onsite coverage at GRB rehearsals and performances to support the company with dance-related injury management and prevention throughout the season.

"Grand Rapids Ballet's professional dancers have received exceptional treatment from Athletico for some time," said John C. Ferraro, Company and Facilities Manager for Grand Rapids Ballet. "We are now very pleased to be working exclusively with the Athletico team to provide specialized physical therapy services to our entire company of dancers."

Shannon Lubs, PT, DPT, Clinic Manager and Performing Arts Rehabilitation Specialist at Athletico, added: "We are delighted to expand our partnership with Grand Rapids Ballet for this upcoming season. Professional dance is physically demanding, and these athletes require an incredible amount of technical skill and artistry to perform at the highest level. Our specialists are trained in dance-specific injury treatment and prevention to help ensure they can take the stage injury free."

Founded in 1971, GRB is Michigan's only professional classical ballet company, consisting of 20 professional dancers and an additional apprentice and trainee program. For more information on upcoming performances, visit: https://grballet.com.

About Athletico Physical Therapy
Athletico Physical Therapy is a leading provider of the highest quality orthopedic rehabilitation services to communities, employers and athletes. With the recent acquisition of Pivot Physical Therapy, Athletico operates more than 900 locations in 24 states and the District of Columbia. We are committed to our patients and referring physicians through our patient-centric focus, inclusive work environment, and attention to quality and high standard of care. Delivering market-leading patient outcomes and satisfaction are at the core of what we do, as measured by our industry leading patient satisfaction scores and recognition as a National Top-Tier Provider by the CMS Quality Payment Program. We are also passionate about giving back to the communities we serve through outreach, volunteer and fundraising initiatives supported by the Athletico Cares Foundation. Our comprehensive services include physical and occupational therapy, workers' compensation and onsite employer services, athletic training, and over 50 specialty services, including free assessments, pelvic health, spine health, hand therapy, concussion management, and more. For more information, or to find an Athletico clinic near you, visit www.athletico.com.

About Grand Rapids Ballet:
Grand Rapids Ballet, Michigan's only professional classical ballet company, is committed to lifting the human spirit through the art of dance under experienced leadership. Grand Rapids Ballet, along with its Grand Rapids Ballet School and Junior Company, continues a rich history marked by steady growth, a commitment to excellence, and strong community support. 

Media Contact, Athletico:   
Dana Andreoli
Athletico Physical Therapy
[email protected]

Media Contact, Grand Rapids Ballet:
Meghan Dolata
GRB Marketing Director
[email protected]

SOURCE Athletico Physical Therapy

Also from this source

Athletico Physical Therapy Helps Clinicians Conquer Student Debt Burden with SoFi at Work Loan Repayment Program

Athletico Physical Therapy Helps Clinicians Conquer Student Debt Burden with SoFi at Work Loan Repayment Program

Athletico Physical Therapy, a top national provider of the highest quality orthopedic rehabilitation services to communities, employers, and...
Athletico Physical Therapy and the Chicago Bears Announce Multiyear Partnership Renewal

Athletico Physical Therapy and the Chicago Bears Announce Multiyear Partnership Renewal

Building on a relationship of over 20 years, Athletico Physical Therapy, a leading provider of outpatient physical therapy and athletic training...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Art

Image1

Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.