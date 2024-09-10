Athletico Physical Therapy and Limber Health Partner to Improve Patient Care and Outcomes

Partnership offers patients a hybrid healthcare model, seamlessly connecting the in-clinic therapy experience with innovative digital solutions

OAK BROOK, Ill., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletico Physical Therapy, one of the nation's largest providers of orthopedic rehabilitation services to communities, employers and athletes, announced today a strategic partnership with Limber Health, a premier digital health solution facilitating the delivery of hybrid musculoskeletal care. Athletico has deployed and integrated Limber Health's technology platform to support in-clinic patient care and improve outcomes across its network of more than 900 clinics in 24 states and the District of Columbia.

When it comes to your recovery, completing your personalized home exercise program prescribed by your Athletico therapist is key to your success. With the Athletico app, staying on track with your exercises at home is easier than ever.

To enhance patient care, the Athletico mobile app, powered by Limber Health, was launched to offer video home exercise programs, progress tracking and patient-reported outcomes collection. Additionally, for eligible patients, Athletico offers remote therapeutic monitoring (RTM) with support from dedicated Care Navigators, licensed clinicians who are an extension of Athletico's in-clinic care team. Care Navigators provide guidance and motivation to patients between clinic visits to drive engagement with their home exercise program and to ensure patients reach optimal outcomes.

"Athletico is proud to be the first large outpatient therapy provider to deliver an RTM solution at scale," said Dan Guill, CEO of Athletico. "Partnering with Limber Health signifies our commitment to enhancing patient care through digital solutions that complement the exceptional care our therapists provide. Together, we are providing patients with additional tools and resources to help them achieve their rehabilitation and recovery goals."

This partnership underscores Athletico's continued dedication to demonstrating the value of its services, combining traditional in-clinic therapy with digital solutions to enable convenient and comprehensive care for patients. The hybrid approach to care aims to increase overall patient engagement, improve clinical decision-making, and support value-based care initiatives for employers and payers.

Michael Gruner, CEO of Limber Health, added, "We are thrilled to partner with Athletico in revolutionizing the delivery of musculoskeletal care. By combining Athletico's expertise and expansive network of high performing clinics with Limber Health's best-in-class digital solutions, we are delivering a hybrid care model to elevate patient experiences and outcomes, ultimately redefining the standard of care in physical and occupational therapy."

About Athletico Physical Therapy

For more than 30 years, Athletico Physical Therapy has helped communities overcome musculoskeletal (MSK) pain with more than 900 convenient locations in 24 states and the District of Columbia. Recognized for its industry-leading patient satisfaction scores, Athletico is committed providing the highest quality rehabilitation services that result in optimal health outcomes for patients. To support patients in addressing and preventing MSK pain faster and more efficiently, Athletico offers greater access to care through free assessments without a prescription or referral. For more information on Athletico's services, including physical and occupational therapy, employer solutions, athletic training, and over 50 specialty health services, visit www.athletico.com.

About Limber Health

Limber Health is enabling the delivery of the world's leading hybrid model of in-person and digital musculoskeletal (MSK) care. Developed by physical therapists and physicians, Limber Health empowers providers with a complete digital toolkit for Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM), Home Exercise Programs (HEP), Outcomes Collection, MIPS Reporting, and the shift to value-based care. Clinically validated through research conducted at Mayo Clinic and awarded Most Impactful New Technology by the American Congress of Rehabilitation Medicine, Limber empowers providers in augmenting in-person clinician visits with digital at-home support to best meet patients where they are. To learn more, visit www.limberhealth.com.

Media Contacts:

Carrie Bienkowski

Athletico Physical Therapy

[email protected]

Robyn Keene

Limber Health

[email protected]

SOURCE Athletico Physical Therapy