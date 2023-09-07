Athletico Physical Therapy and the Chicago Bears Announce Multiyear Partnership Renewal

Athletico will continue to serve the Chicago football community as the Bears' Official Physical Therapy Partner

CHICAGO, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on a relationship of over 20 years, Athletico Physical Therapy, a leading provider of outpatient physical therapy and athletic training services, announced today a multiyear partnership extension with the Chicago Bears. The extended partnership will see Athletico continue as the Official Physical Therapy Partner of the Bears, providing athletic training support to the team throughout the season and receiving exposure via a mix of in-stadium, media, and digital marketing assets.

Athletico is proud to be the Official Physical Therapy Partner of the Chicago Bears, supporting athletes, medical personnel, and the youth football community. Chicago Bears

"Athletico Physical Therapy has been an official partner of the Chicago Bears for 20 years," said Doug Carnahan, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships, Chicago Bears. "In having a relationship that spans this length of time, it is essential to find new ways of partnering that include the evolving needs of our players and the Chicagoland community. As we set our eyes on a championship season, we are excited to work with Athletico for many more seasons to keep our athletes healthy, while finding new and fun ways to invest in our fans and communities and their growing interests."

As part of the multiyear agreement, Athletico will support the Bears' sports medicine team with their day-to-day operations during the season. Athletico will also provide athletic training services to Bears corporate events, including training camp and a variety of community events. Additionally, Athletico will continue to partner with the Bears on the Community High School All-Stars program, recognizing youth athletes for their performance, sportsmanship, and positive impact on and off the football field.

"Athletico's relationship with the Chicago Bears spans over 20 years, and we are thrilled to strengthen our partnership in the seasons ahead," said Carrie Bienkowski, Chief Marketing & Innovation Officer, Athletico. "The Bears share our commitment to building better athletes and communities, and we are proud to support our hometown team by helping keep these athletes and their fans able to do what they do best. We look forward to the official start of an exciting season this month."

Payten Gerjerts, MS, ATC, Director of Athletic Training Services, Athletico, added, "Athletic trainers play an important role in keeping athletes healthy and safe, so that they can perform at the top of their game. It has been amazing to see our relationship with the Chicago Bears evolve over the years, allowing us to further support the team and broader football community. We're excited to continue our longstanding partnership with the Bears for many seasons to come."

As one of the largest employers of athletic trainers in the United States, Athletico serves over 120 undergraduate and graduate institutions across the nation, and major professional sport teams. Athletico's certified athletic trainers are licensed healthcare professionals that provide essential support in reducing the risk of injuries, providing care for sudden injuries, and management of an athlete's recovery. To learn more about athletic training services, click here.

About Athletico Physical Therapy

Athletico Physical Therapy is a leading provider of the highest quality orthopedic rehabilitation services to communities, employers and athletes. With the recent acquisition of Pivot Physical Therapy, Athletico operates more than 900 locations in 24 states and the District of Columbia. We are committed to our patients and referring physicians through our patient-centric focus, inclusive work environment, and attention to quality and high standard of care. Delivering market-leading patient outcomes and satisfaction are at the core of what we do, as measured by our industry leading patient satisfaction scores and recognition as a National Top-Tier Provider by the CMS Quality Payment Program. We are also passionate about giving back to the communities we serve through outreach, volunteer and fundraising initiatives supported by the Athletico Cares Foundation. Our comprehensive services include physical and occupational therapy, workers' compensation and onsite employer services, athletic training, and over 50 specialty services, including free assessments, pelvic health, spine health, hand therapy, concussion management, and more. For more information, or to find an Athletico clinic near you, visit www.athletico.com.

About the Chicago Bears

One of the founding franchises of the National Football League, the Chicago Bears were established in 1920 as the Decatur Staleys by legendary player, coach and owner, George S. Halas. The team moved to Chicago in 1921. In 1922, Halas changed the team's name from the Staleys to the Bears and the team has gone on to win nine NFL Championships, including one Super Bowl. The Bears 30 Hall of Famers are the most of any team in the NFL. A pillar in the community for more than a century, the Bears strive to be civic leaders throughout Chicago and its suburbs by supporting initiatives focused on social justice, youth and high school football, the military, health equity, education, volunteerism and civic involvement.

SOURCE Athletico Physical Therapy